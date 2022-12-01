Pam Am Medals

Yankton's Miles Krajewski, right, and Jayci Simon of St. John, Michigan, earned silver in mixed doubles at the 2022 Pan Am Para-Badminton Championships, Nov. 22-26 at Cali, Columbia. Krajewksi also won gold in men's singles, and teamed with Vitor Tavares of Brazil to win men's doubles in the event.

 Submitted Photo

CALI, Columbia — Miles Krajewski, a junior at Yankton High School, earned three medals during the 2022 Pan Am Para-Badminton Championships, Nov. 22-26 at Cali, Columbia. More than 160 athletes from 11 countries competed in the event.

Krajewski earned a third straight Pan Am title in men’s doubles, his second straight with partner Vitor Tavares of Brazil. The duo went 4-0 in the tournament, capped by a 21-5, 20-22, 21-6 victory in the championship match against Peru.

