CALI, Columbia — Miles Krajewski, a junior at Yankton High School, earned three medals during the 2022 Pan Am Para-Badminton Championships, Nov. 22-26 at Cali, Columbia. More than 160 athletes from 11 countries competed in the event.
Krajewski earned a third straight Pan Am title in men’s doubles, his second straight with partner Vitor Tavares of Brazil. The duo went 4-0 in the tournament, capped by a 21-5, 20-22, 21-6 victory in the championship match against Peru.
Krajewski also earned a men’s singles title, going 5-0 in the tournament. He beat Tavares, the top seed in the tournament and third-ranked player in the world, in the semifinals, 12-21, 21-14, 21-18. He then completed his title run with a 21-16, 21-16 victory over Nilton Quispe Ignacio from Peru in the finals.
Krajewski also teamed with Jayci Simon of St. John, Michigan, to go 3-1 and earn silver in mixed doubles. The duo split with the top-two ranked teams, both from Peru, and earned victories over a team from Argentina and a pair from Peru and Canada in the round robin field.
The qualifying for the 2024 Paris Paralympics begins January 1, 2023 and runs through March 31, 2024. It will include 20 available international tournaments and a player’s best six finishes from those tournaments are used in determining the qualification rankings in each event.
Krajewski will be contending for one of 10 available spots in SH6 (Short Stature) Men’s Singles and will partner with Simon to attempt to qualify as one of just six pairs in SH6 Mixed Doubles.
Krajewski’s next event is tentatively set for Feb. 21-26 in Vitoria, Spain at the Spanish Para Badminton International.
