SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota women’s tennis earned a hard-fought 4-3 Summit League dual victory over Kansas City on Saturday evening inside Huether Family Match Pointe.
Despite dropping the doubles point, the Coyotes came out strong in the singles, winning four of the six matches. The win pushed South Dakota to 7-9 overall and 2-1 in Summit League play.
Habiba Aly, a fifth-year senior, earned her 50th career singles victory with a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles.
Jana Lazarevic, a fifth-year senior, evened the match at 2-2 with her 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles, her 52nd individual career victory.
Bea Havlickova, a freshman, gutted out a three-set win at No. 4 singles before Anna Marija Bukina, a senior, clinched the team victory with a straight set win at No. 5 singles.
“Every year with Kansas City it’s a battle and no different this year,” coach Brett Barnett said. “We fought and gritted a win out. Lost doubles, didn’t execute well and got down 1-0. We’re playing so injured and sick and had to retire in a match and go 2-0 down quick.
“The belief that we could win never left us and it helped going up sets on 4 courts. Biba and Jana can through big again winning quick. Amazing effort by Buki winning sick and Bea getting the clinch again. So proud of this team!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.