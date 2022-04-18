SEWARD, Neb. — One day after falling out of second place in the Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball standings, defending league champion Concordia reclaimed second at the expense of Mount Marty with a doubleheader sweep of the Lancers on Saturday.
Both games were decided by 4-1 margins.
In the opener, Alec Blakestad homered, driving in two, to lead Concordia. Jaidan Quinn, Ben Berg and Ty Nekolicza each had a hit in the victory.
Billy Hancock and Kiko Nunez each had a hit for Mount Marty.
Christian Gutierrez went the distance, striking out five, for the win. Clayton Chipchase took the loss, also going the distance.
In the nightcap, six different Concordia (25-12-1, 14-6 GPAC) players each had one hit to lead the offense.
MMU had four hits, one each from Jet Weber, Josh Roemen, Nunez and Caid Koletzky.
Caden Johnson pitched 7 1/3 innings, striking out nine, for the win. Jacob Lycan pitched a scoreless ninth, striking out two, for the wave. Myles Brown took the loss.
Mount Marty, 28-12 overall and 13-7 in the GPAC, hosts Dakota Wesleyan in a non-conference game on Wednesday. Start time for the single contest is 5 p.m.
