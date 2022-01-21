BROOKINGS — Mount Marty swept the sprint events on the way to a men’s team victory in the South Dakota State Division II Open track and field meet, Friday at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
Mount Marty beat out NCAA Division II Minnesota State 75 to 72 for the title. University of Mary (63.5) was third, with Dordt (55.5) fourth.
Marcus Jnofinn was a double-winner for the Lancers, claiming the 60- (6.85) and 200-meter (21.83) dashes. The Lancers posted a top-three sweep in the 200, with Donovan Breckenridge (21.88) second, Nathan Simons (22.28) third and Taven McKee (22.41) seventh.
Paul Paul completed the sprint sweep with a victory in the 400 (48.46). Breckenridge (48.85) was third.
The Lancers also took two top-four spots in the 600, with Simons (1:20.95) second and Jesse Van Hemert (1:21.75) fourth. The foursome of Van Hemert, Zander Widener, McKee and Simons finished second in the 1600 relay in 3:19.20.
Also for the Lancer men, Brian Santiago was seventh in the 5,000, finishing in 15:34.86.
The Mount Marty women scored four points on the day. Minnesota State won the women’s title, 171 to 134 over Mary.
Gracie Rippen tied for sixth in the pole vault, clearing 10-6. Tianna Bumbace-Kuehl just missed the top eight in the 600, placing ninth in 1:42.72. Elianna Clark was the top NAIA finisher in the 200, placing 13th in 26.32.
The Lancers’ foursome of Calli Davis, Bumbace-Kuehl, Jacey Cihak and Clark finished seventh in the 1600 relay, clocking a 4:08.69.
Mount Marty returns home for the Mount Marty Invitational/Multi-Event, Jan. 28-29.
Wayne State’s Allie Rosener (Hartington, Nebraska) was eighth in the mile (5:36.86) and ninth in the 1,000 (3:22.59).
