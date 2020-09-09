DELL RAPIDS — Perennial power Sioux Valley claimed top honors at the Dell Rapids Invitational competitive cheer competition, held Tuesday.
Sioux Valley posted a score of 169 to easily beat out Dakota Valley (131) and Dell Rapids (124.5) for top honors. Platte-Geddes-Andes Central-Dakota Christian (120.75) finished fourth in the six-team event.
