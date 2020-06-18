Several area players were named to the Nebraska Sertoma 8-Man All-Star Football Game. The game was cancelled earlier this week.
Among the East roster selections were Shaye Morten of Hartington-Newcastle, Braden Eisenhauer of Bloomfield and Brogan Jones of Allen. Bloomfield’s Matt Kuchar was named to the coaching staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.