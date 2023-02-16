CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Tornadoes were able to fend off a Dell Rapids St. Mary comeback and hold on to win 64-61 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Thea Gust put 30 points up in the game to lead Centerville. MaKayla Heesch followed with 12 points.
Dell Rapids St. Mary was led by Ella Griffin’s 15 points. Madala Hanson put up 13 points to follow.
Centerville, 14-5, hosts Beresford on Friday. Dell Rapids St. Mary starts post-season play next week and ends the regular season at 15-5.
DELL RAPIDS ST. MARY (15-5) 11 17 11 22 — 61
CENTERVILLE (14-5) 17 19 19 9 — 64
Viborg-Hurley 50, Howard 33
HURLEY — Viborg-Hurley clinched the Cornbelt Conference title with a 50-33 rout of Howard in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Denae Mach finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Viborg-Hurley (17-3). Coral Mason had 14 points, 12 rebounds and five steals in the victory.
Kate Connor scored a game-high 24 points for Howard (16-4).
Both teams begin post-season play next week.
Viborg-Hurley won the JV game 43-20. Howard won the ‘C’ game 35-33.
HOWARD (16-4) 14 9 6 4 — 33
VIBORG-HURLEY (17-3) 6 13 12 19 — 50
Andes Central-Dakota Christian 51, Kimball-White Lake 48
KIMBALL — Andes Central-Dakota Christian used the 24-18 lead at halftime to hold on to get a 51-48 win over Kimball-White Lake in girls’ basketball.
Josie Brouwer picked up a double-double in the game to lead the ACDC Thunder. Brouwer scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Allison Muckey followed in rebounds with 10.
Harley Namanny scored 21 points to lead the KWL WiLdKats. Ryann Nielsen put up 20 points to follow. Halle Olson led the team in blocked shots, with six in the game.
Post-season play will begin next week for the teams. ACDC ends the regular season at 17-3. KWL’s regular season ends at 8-12.
ACDC (17-3) 12 12 25 14 — 51
KWL (8-12) 8 10 13 17 — 48
Irene-Wakonda 62, Canistota 57
IRENE — Irene-Wakonda overcame a 14-point deficit at halftime to force and overtime and get a 62-57 win over Canistota in girls’ basketball action.
Two players picked up double-doubles for the Irene-Wakonda Eagles. Emma Marshall scored 26 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the game. Madison Orr scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Kayla Papendick scored 19 points to lead Canistota. Ellie Becker followed with 12 points.
Irene-Wakonda ends the regular season at 8-12. Canistota ends their regular season 5-14. Post-season play for girls’ basketball starts next week.
CANISTOTA (5-14) 14 18 6 12 7 — 57
IRENE-WAKONDA (8-12) 7 11 14 18 12 — 62
Scotland 48, Gayville-Volin 31
SCOTLAND — The Scotland Highlanders had a 30-14 halftime lead to hold onto a 48-31 win over the Gayville-Volin Raiders in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Martine DeBeer scored 19 points in the game to lead the Highlanders. Trinity Bietz followed with 11 points.
Maia Achen led the Raiders with nine points. Jolie Westrum led the team in rebounds with six.
Scotland ends the regular season at 11-9 and starts post-season play next week. Gayville-Volin, 5-14, travels to Freeman on Friday.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (5-14) 2 12 4 13 — 31
SCOTLAND (11-9) 16 14 11 7 — 48
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 54, Parkston 36
PARKSTON — The Mount Vernon-Plankinton Titans used their eight-point lead at halftime to take them to a 54-36 win over Parkston in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Emilee Fox led the Titans with 20 points and eight rebounds. Reagan Rus scored 17 points in the game to follow.
Faith Oakley put 11 points on the board in the game to lead the Parkston Trojans.
Both teams will start post-season play next week. Mount Vernon-Plankinton finishes the regular season at 13-7. The Parkston Trojans conclude their regular season with a record of 14-6.
MVP (13-7) 14 18 10 12 — 54
PARKSTON (14-6) 14 10 4 8 — 36
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.