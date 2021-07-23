PARKSTON — Tabor advanced to the championship of the Region 4B American Legion Baseball Tournament with an 8-1 victory over Salem on Friday in Parkston.
Tabor will face Salem, which bounced back with a win over Parkston later in the day, for the championship. Start time is 2 p.m., with an “if necessary” game to follow.
Riley Rothschadl had three hits and three runs scored for Tabor. Nolan Dvorak doubled and singled. Kaleb Kubal had a double and two RBI. Preston Nedved had a hit and two RBI. Nolan Carda, Trent Herrboldt and Dawson Bietz each had a hit in the victory.
Avery Feterl had two hits for Salem. Raygen Randall and Kane Muth each had a hit for the Cubs.
Rothschadl struck out nine batters over four innings of work for the win. Bietz struck out four in two innings of shutout relief. Randall took the loss, going the distance.
Salem 11, Parkston 2
PARKSTON — Salem scored five runs in the third and pulled away to an 11-2 victory over Parkston in an elimination game in the Region 4B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Friday at Parkston.
The victory sends Salem to the championship, today (Saturday) at 2 p.m. Salem (11-9) would have to beat Tabor twice to win the region and advance to state.
Braeden Kerkhove went 2-for-4 with a triple for Salem. Carter Randall posted a double and two RBI. Gavin Gordon and Joe Loudenburg each had a hit and two RBI. Avery Feterl, Raygen Randall and Kane Muth each had a hit in the victory.
Luke Bormann, Kade Bialas and Josh Polreis each had a hit for Parkston, which finished 11-6.
Owen Alley pitched 3 1/3 innings, striking out three, for the win. Max Scott took the loss.
Parkston 8, MVCS 7
PARKSTON — Parkston built an early 5-0 lead and held on for an 8-7 victory over Mount Vernon-Corsica-Stickney in an elimination game in the Region 4B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Friday at Parkston.
Brayden Jervik had two doubles and two runs scored for Parkston. Kade Bialas posted two hits and two RBI. Landon Sudbeck had two hits and two runs scored. Max Scott doubled, Josh Polreis had a hit and two RBI, and Logan Van Pelt added a hit in the victory.
Brenden Wentland doubled and singled, and Hayden Plamp had two hits and three RBI for MVCS. Jaylen Kemp, Tyson Wentland, Rylee Deinert, Thomas Strange, Kane Knudson and Cole Feenstra each had a hit in the effort.
Kade Bialas struck out five over 6 2/3 innings for the win. Scott got the final out by strikeout for the save. Brenden Wentland struck out six batters over four innings, taking the loss.
Area C-1
Creighton 21, Hartington 15
CROFTON, Neb. — Four different Creighton players had three or more runs batted in as Creighton downed Hartington 21-15 in the opening game of the Area C-1 American Legion Baseball Tournament, Friday in Crofton, Nebraska.
Easton Pavlik went 3-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and four runs scored for Creighton. Daxle Davis doubled and singled, posting four RBI and four runs scored. Alex Homan also doubled and singled, driving in three. Clay Curtis doubled and singled, scoring five times. Caden Wortman had two hits and three RBI. Kale Fulton added a hit and four runs scored in the victory.
Brett Kleinschmit went 3-for-5 with two triples and three RBI for Hartingotn. Jaxson Bernecker doubled and singled, driving in three. Carson Arens had two hits and two RBI. Chase Lammers also had two hits. Dan Puppe posted a hit and two RBI. Deagan Puppe, Keaton Steffen and Weston Heine each had a hit in the effort.
Fulton pitched the final 2 2/3 innings, striking out five, for the win. Steffen took the loss.
Region 7B
Winner-Colome 12, Gregory 1
GREGORY — Aiden Barfuss went 3-for-3 with a grand slam and seven RBI as Winner-Colome rolled past Gregory 12-1 in the Region 7B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Friday in Gregory.
The victory advanced Winner-Colome (13-6) to the championship, today (Saturday) at 3:30 p.m.
Aaron Gilchrist went 3-for-4 with a double for Winner-Colome. Ashton Klein posted a pair of hits, scoring three times. Evan Farmer, Kameron Meiners and Adam Bohnet each had a hit in the victory.
Hunter Van Nuewenhuis and Rhoss Oliver each had a hit for Gregory.
Ethan Bartels went the distance in the five-inning contest, striking out three. Bryce Frank took the loss, striking out five in his four innings of work.
Platte-Geddes 8, Gregory 7
GREGORY — Platte-Geddes won its third straight elimination game, scoring three runs in the seventh to edge Gregory 8-7 in the Region 7B American Legion Baseball Tournament on Friday in Gregory.
The win propelled Platte-Geddes, 9-5, into the championship, today (Saturday) at 3:30 p.m. The WhiteCaps would have to beat Winner-Colome twice to win the region and advance to state.
Grayson Hanson went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored for Platte-Geddes. Jackson Olsen went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Landon Schulte also doubled, driving in two. Nate Whalen, Kelby VanDerWerff, Myles Kott and Drayton Priebe each had a hit in the victory.
Ben Witt doubled for Gregory. Sawyer Tietgen, Rylan Peck, Hunter Van Nuewenhuis, Bryce Frank and Ben Witt each had a hit.
Caden Oberbroeking picked up the win in relief of Neuman, who struck out five in his five innings of work. Hayes Rabenberg pitched a scoreless seventh for the save. Van Nuewenhuis took the loss
Platte-Geddes 6, Belle Fourche 2
GREGORY — Platte-Geddes took advantage of four errors and five walks to claim a 6-2 victory over Belle Fourche in an elimination game in the Region 7B American Legion baseball tournament, Friday in Gregory.
Landon Schulte, Drayton Priebe and Jackson Neuman each had a hit for Platte-Geddes, which was outhit 6-3.
Kelby VanDerWerff went the distance, striking out eight, for the win.
