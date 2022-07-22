VERMILLION — Vermillion Post 1 scored four runs each in the fifth and seventh innings to surge past Elk Point-Jefferson 9-4 for the championship of the Region 3B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Friday at Prentis Park in Vermillion.
The victory sends Vermillion (18-9) to state, July 29-Aug. 2 in Gregory.
Jack Kratz doubled and singled, driving in three, for Vermillion. Reece Proefrock also doubled and singled. T.J. Tracy doubled. Charlie Ward, Jake Jensen, Ben Burbach and Clayton Sorenson each had a hit in the victory.
Ben Swatek, Devon Schmitz, Noah McDermott and Jacob Gale each had two hits for EPJ, which outhit Vermillion 11-9. Noah Larson doubled, and Hunter Geary and Ty Trometer each had a hit in the effort.
Willis Robertson pitched 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven, for the win. Burbach got the final two outs, both by strikeout. Keaton Gale took the loss, striking out three in his two innings of work.
Elk Point-Jefferson 5, Dakota Valley 3
VERMILLION — Elk Point-Jefferson avenged a loss to Dakota Valley from earlier in the tournament, eliminating Dakota Valley 5-3 in the Region 3B American Legion Baseball Tournament on Friday at Vermillion’s Prentis Park.
Keaton Gale and Ben Swatek each doubled for EPJ. Hunter Geary, Noah Larson and Jacob Gale each had a hit in the victory.
Braydon Major doubled for Dakota Valley. Jackson Boonstra, Jaxon Hennies and Jackson Strawn each had a hit in the effort.
Aiden Zach pitched 4 1/3 no-hit innings for the win. Ethan Anema took the loss.
