SIOUX FALLS — The Women’s Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, a four-team, round-robin college basketball event featuring No. 1 South Carolina, South Dakota, Gonzaga and Oklahoma will take place at the Sanford Pentagon on Nov. 28-30, according to a release Friday.
The four programs have a combined 41 Division I NCAA Tournament appearances along with 24 Sweet 16s, five Final Four banners and one national championship (South Carolina, 2017). Flo Hoops will broadcast all six games.
“We're excited to be involved in the Women's Crossover Classic this season and travel to Sioux Falls, which we know is a great city for basketball,” said South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley. “Everyone we've worked with on this event has been wonderful, and I know it will be among the best run tournaments in the country. After working through a preseason that has looked really different than previous years, these three games will be great to determine where we are as a team early in the season.”
“We are really looking forward to participating in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic hosted at the Sanford Pentagon,” said South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “This tournament allows our team to take on some of the most elite competition in the country! Plus, we are able to do this while staying in the great state of South Dakota! We feel very fortunate to have this opportunity and we will certainly learn a great deal from this experience.”
“We are very excited to be a part of this field,” said Gonzaga head coach Lisa Fortier. “We always try to schedule a high level tournament early in the season to give us an assessment of what our strengths are and where we need to improve. This will be a great opportunity for our team.”
“We are excited to open our season at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic,” said Oklahoma head coach Sherri Coale. “The field features high-level competition and we’re eager for the opportunity.”
The women’s event starts the day after the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic – a men’s college basketball multi-team featuring Creighton, Dayton, Memphis, Saint Mary’s, South Dakota State, Texas A&M, West Virginia and Wichita State. The Sanford Pentagon’s fall schedule also includes preseason No. 1 Gonzaga facing No. 5 Iowa in a nationally televised game Dec. 19 on CBS.
Sanford Health and the Sanford Pentagon will work closely with the schools and individual states and be ready to adjust based on guidelines and safety measures for all involved.
Jeremy Cauwels, M.D., who is the senior vice president of quality at Sanford Health, is also a member of the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group. The committee is responsible for providing guidance to NCAA schools regarding training, practice and competition.
All members of each team’s traveling party will be tested regularly for COVID-19 once they arrive in Sioux Falls. All traveling members will remain in a controlled environment during their entire stay.
SCHEDULE
Nov. 28 (All times CT)
2:30 p.m. - South Carolina vs. South Dakota
5 p.m. – Oklahoma vs. Gonzaga
Nov. 29
2:30 p.m. – Oklahoma vs. South Carolina
5 p.m. – Gonzaga vs. South Dakota
Nov. 30
2:30 p.m. – South Carolina vs. Gonzaga
5 p.m. South Dakota vs. Oklahoma
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.