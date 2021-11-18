RAPID CITY — The Wagner Red Raiders overcame a third set stumble to beat Hill City 25-18, 25-21, 11-25, 26-24 in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class A Volleyball Tournament, Thursday in Rapid City.
Emma Yost posted 18 kills and 18 digs to lead Wagner. Shona Kocer had 11 kills and seven blocks. Macy Koupal finished with 43 assists and two blocks. Kya Kjeldgaard had seven kills and four blocks. Avari Bruguier posted seven kills and 13 digs. Shalayne Nagel had six kills, 12 digs and four blocks. Madi Knebel added 20 digs in the victory.
For Hill City, Marie Peckosh posted 11 kills and 12 digs to lead the way. Abby Siemonsma had 24 assists. Karson Kirsch had seven kills and 13 digs. Anna Dean added 19 digs.
Wagner will take on four-time defending champion Sioux Falls Christian in the semifinals, Friday at 7 p.m. Hill City will face Parkston in the 1 p.m. consolation match.
