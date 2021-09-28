SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks will enter the post-season on the heels of a seventh straight shutout victory and a school-record 11th win after beating Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1-0 in boys’ soccer action on Tuesday at Howard Wood Field.
Gage Becker converted a Will Pavlish pass for the lone goal in the match.
Defensively, Zach Loest had four stops in goal.
The Bucks will take an 11-1-1 record into post-season play, which begins on Oct. 5. Yankton will host its first-round match, against an opponent to be determined.
In junior varsity action, Yankton and Roosevelt played to a 4-4 draw.
Colton Griffin scored twice for Yankton. Simon Schulz and Lance Donner each scored. Ryker Heinz, Sean Scott, Drew Newman and Brady Blom each had an assist. Tyler Gurney stopped three shots in goal for the Bucks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.