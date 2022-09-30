Thirty years ago today, I started on a journey I didn’t expect to take.
I was a junior education major at Mount Marty who fell into writing for the student newspaper with a little help from my freshman English composition teacher, S. Cynthia Binder. Because both of the co-sports editors of the Moderator (the student newspaper at the time) had graduated, I fell into being the sports editor of that paper.
Then Kelly Hertz called Jamie Sullivan, the student newspaper advisor, looking for someone to fill a part-time position on his sports staff at Yankton’s newspaper, the Press & Dakotan.
I had no idea how that phone call, of which I wasn’t even a participant, would change my life.
I interviewed and was hired for the position, which consisted of taking calls from area coaches or student managers and turning those calls into game recaps. Eventually that role expanded into getting to cover some Yankton High School, Mount Marty and area games.
By the time the second semester rolled around I was no longer an education major but had switched into mass communications. Another year later and my role had expanded into helping out in the news department as well.
Thanks to my major change after semester five of my academic career, I was a December graduate in 1994. I was promoted to a full-time position the Monday after my last final, still working in both news and sports. By the end of my first year, our managing editor had been fired, Hertz was filling that role on an interim basis while still serving as sports editor and I was spending most of my time as a copy editor (i.e., designing the pages) for both departments, a couple days a week on each side of the wall.
In December of 1995, after Hertz and I had covered a Saturday game, we went to a downtown establishment, where he asked me if I was ready to take over sports. He had made the decision to take the managing editor’s position on a full-time basis, leaving the sports editor position open to me.
I, of course, said “yes,” even though I was woefully unprepared for what was to come. What happened next is something I wouldn’t trade for anything.
— I’ve settled into a community that has embraced me, or at least tolerated me for the most part. I met and married a beautiful woman, and we celebrated 20 years together earlier this year.
— I’ve been able to cover some amazing moments for Yankton High School, Mount Marty and the University of South Dakota, not to mention so many area communities in the area.
— I’ve had the opportunity to work with some amazing young women and men, many of which I still consider friends.
— I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside some talented individuals in my field and watch some of them move on to great success in other parts of the country.
— I’ve been recognized for my work by those I cover and by my counterparts.
All from a path I didn’t expect to take.
