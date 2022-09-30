Thirty years ago today, I started on a journey I didn’t expect to take.

I was a junior education major at Mount Marty who fell into writing for the student newspaper with a little help from my freshman English composition teacher, S. Cynthia Binder. Because both of the co-sports editors of the Moderator (the student newspaper at the time) had graduated, I fell into being the sports editor of that paper.

