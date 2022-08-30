SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Elizabeth Juhnke has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Offensive Peak Performer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Juhnke, honored for the seventh time in her career, averaged 4.64 kills at the Coyote Invitational, where the Coyotes went 2-1 with wins over Northern Kentucky, Missouri, and a loss to No. 4 Louisville in front of a record-breaking crowd. Juhnke contributed a league-high 22 kills in South Dakota’s five-set victory over Missouri on Sunday and earned her 1,000th career dig in that match as well. She also picked up a game-high 15 kills and eight digs in the match against Louisville. The Lakeville, Minnesota, native compiled 51 kills to compliment her 23 digs and six blocks over the weekend.
