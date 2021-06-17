VERMILLION — South Dakota senior punter Brady Schutt and senior offensive lineman Mason Scheidegger have been named to the Division I Academic All-District Football Team announced recently by CoSIDA. Both advance to the national ballot for academic all-America honors to be announced July 12.
Schutt is a kinesiology and sport management major from Orange City, Iowa. His 42.9-yard average on more than 200 career punts is a program record. Schutt has posted the fourth-best punting average in the FCS for two consecutive seasons, and this past year was part of a punting unit that led the nation in net punting with a 43.7-yard average. Schutt was a 2020 preseason all-American and is a two-time all-MVFC honoree.
Scheidegger, who hails from Fonda, Iowa, has already earned a degree in interdisciplinary studies and is working on a master’s degree. He is a four-year starter and two-time team captain for the Coyotes. Scheidegger is a two-time honorable mention all-MVFC honoree. He has played all five offensive line positions at USD and started at every position except right tackle.
Schutt and Scheidegger are two of 11 student-athletes representing the Missouri Valley Football Conference on the team. To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative GPA. An athlete must have completed one full calendar year at his institution and reached sophomore athletic eligibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.