MITCHELL — The Dakota Wesleyan Tigers had four players score in double figures as they defeated the Mount Marty Lancers 73-41 in Great Plains Athletic Conference action at the Corn Palace Sunday.
A great pass from Kaela Martinez to Alana Berglund got the Lancers within four, 21-17, early in the second quarter. After that, the Tigers went on a 20-0 run during the bulk of the second quarter to take control of the game, 41-17.
“(Dakota Wesleyan) not only got open looks. They knocked them down.” Lancers head coach Allan Bertram said. “We struggled with taking care of the basketball in the half court. (It’s) inexcusable for the most part because it wasn't any type of pressure (DWU was presenting). We did not execute. We made some bad mental mistakes. We can't have a 24-7 quarter against a really good basketball team.”
MMU had 16 turnovers in the first half and struggled to find the basket in the second quarter.
Isabel Ihnen led DWU with 17 points, all in the first half. Lacey Sprakel added 16 points off the bench for the Tigers. Jada Campbell, who led the Tigers with 15.6 points per game, was held to 11 points by the Lancers defense after scoring 30 in DWU’s 59-39 victory at MMU Nov. 22.
“We tried to do some different things defensively to try to take her away. For the most part, we did a great job on her,” Bertram said. “When you're focusing on one area, you're going to pick your poison a little bit. To Isabel's credit, you know, she knocked down some good shots and had a good game. It's tough when you have a team that's got a good, solid outside threat and a really good inside threat. Sprakel and Campbell are good in the post.”
Eve Millar led MMU with 10 points and five rebounds. Coming off a 21-point performance Wednesday, freshman Kaela Martinez scored three points on 1-8 shooting. Fellow freshman Sidney Thue, starting in her third straight game, scored eight points on 2-6 shooting.
“Our two freshmen, the last five games, have had amazing games,” Bertram said. “As a freshman, you're bound to struggle. Unfortunately, they both did tonight. When you're relying on Kaela to score a lot of points to keep you in games and she went 1-8 tonight, you can kind of tell when she missed a couple (of shots), she was pressing more with what she tried to do offensively with the ball. That's part of that learning experience.”
DWU improved to 12-5 (6-5 GPAC), while Mount Marty fell to 5-14 (2-11 GPAC).
The Lancers look to bounce back Wednesday as they hit the road to take on Midland in Fremont, Nebraska. MMU won against the Warriors 67-60 Nov. 30. Bertram wants his team to focus on cleaning up things offensively going into the contest.
“We have to clean up some ball movement things,” he said. “When we're away from the ball, we have way too much standing going on. Executing what we're supposed to be doing offensively need to get cleaned up before Wednesday.”
