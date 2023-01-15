MITCHELL — The Dakota Wesleyan Tigers had four players score in double figures as they defeated the Mount Marty Lancers 73-41 in Great Plains Athletic Conference action at the Corn Palace Sunday.

A great pass from Kaela Martinez to Alana Berglund got the Lancers within four, 21-17, early in the second quarter. After that, the Tigers went on a 20-0 run during the bulk of the second quarter to take control of the game, 41-17.

