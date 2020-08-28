BROOKINGS — The Yankton Gazelles went 1-2 in a girls’ tennis quadrangular on Friday in Brookings.
Yankton beat Brookings 5-1. The Bobcats were open at two singles and one doubles flight by default.
Maggie Schaefer, Sabrina Krajewski and Kayla Marsh won in singles for Yankton. Schaefer and Nora Krajewski, and Frannie Kouri and Marsh won in doubles play.
Aberdeen Central beat Yankton 6-3. Schaefer and Nora Krajewski each won in singles, then teamed up for a doubles win.
Harrisburg swept the Gazelles 9-0.
Yankton, 5-4, plays in the Brookings Jamboree today (Saturday).
YANKTON 5, BROOKINGS 1
SINGLES: Maggie Schaefer Y def. Skylor Ness 10-2; Tristina Ting B def. Frannie Kouri 10-3; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Paige Foster 10-1; Kayla Marsh Y def. Rae Nupen 10-1
DOUBLES: Schaefer-N. Krajewski Y def. Ness-Ting 10-1; Kouri-Marsh Y def. Foster-Foster 10-2
HARRISBURG 9, YANKTON 0
SINGLES: Emma Rangel H def. Maggie Schaefer 10-4; Grace Starr H def. Nora Krajewski 11-10 (7-4); Emily Hanson H def. Frannie Kouri 10-4; Maddie Grabow H def. Sabrina Krajewski 10-2; Eloise Garrelts H def. Addison Gordon 10-3; Madelyn Eisenbeiz H def. Kayla Marsh 10-4
DOUBLES: Rangel-Hanson H def. Schaefer-N. Krajewski 10-6; Garrelts-Starr H def. Kouri-Marsh 10-5; Miller-Grabow H def. S. Krajewski-Gordon 10-1
JV: McKenzie Vickery H def. Lexus Sherman 10-1
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 6, YANKTON 3
SINGLES: Maggie Schaefer Y def. Emily Ringgenberg 10-2; Nora Krajewski Y def. Megan Thone 11-9; Carly Comstock AC def. Frannie Kouri 10-6; Olivia Douglas AC def. Sabrina Krajewski 10-6; Alice Vogel AC def. Addison Gordon 10-3; Jocelyn Orr AC def. Kayla Marsh 10-0
DOUBLES: Schaefer-N. Krajewsk Y def. Thone-Vogel 10-7; Ringgenberg-Comstock AC def. Kouri-Marsh 10-3; Douglas-Orr AC def. S. Krajewski-Gordon 10-5
JV: Charlee Galvin AC def. Lexus Sherman 6-2
