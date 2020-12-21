The offensive struggles continued for the Mount Marty women’s basketball team.
In a makeup game Monday afternoon against Jamestown, the Lancers shot 30 percent — 3-of-26 on three-pointers — in a 65-44 loss at Cimpl Arena.
Not only was it the third straight loss for Mount Marty (now 3-8 overall and 1-7 in the GPAC), it was the 10th time in 11 games that the Lancers didn’t reach 70 points.
Attacking the basket with better balance and vision is what the Lancers need to improve upon, according to head coach Todd Schlimgen.
“Most of it comes down to decision making,” he said Monday. “We want to attack; just like we always have, but we have to do a better job doing that under control.”
Mount Marty has kept its last four GPAC opponents in the 60s, but its offense is still looking to find its rhythm: The 44 points scored Monday was the lowest total this season.
“We just have to make more shots,” said junior Kayla Jacobson, who scored eight points. “We have to finish plays better, too.”
The Lancers got within 19-13 at the 6:10 mark of the second quarter on a Jacobson three-pointers, but the Jimmies scored the next 10 points to lead by double figures and would do so for the remainder of the game.
Hannah DeMers scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Jamestown, while Noelle Josephson had 14 points and nine rebounds. Macy Savela chipped in with 11 points and seven rebounds.
“They moved the ball around a lot and that really got us moving,” junior Jacobson said.
Jamestown was only 5-of-18 on three-pointers, but the Lancers were 3-of-26 from deep.
“Those threes were mostly good looks, but we just have to shoot the ball better,” Schlimgen said.
It wasn’t just on offense where the Lancers struggled, either.
Yes, Jamestown only shot 39 percent for the game, but the Jimmies claimed a 47-29 rebounding advantage, of which 15 of those were offensive rebounds to keep possessions alive.
“The thing really disappoints me is the rebounding,” Schlimgen said. “The effort just wasn’t there. We did a great job, I thought, against Dordt (last Saturday), but you’re not giving yourself a chance when you don’t rebound the ball.”
Sarah Castaneda also scored eight points for Mount Marty, while Karlee McKinney finished with six points, four rebounds and six assists. Alexis Arens added five points and four rebounds, and Aubrey Twedt tallied four points and four rebounds.
Mount Marty is now off until Dec. 30 when it visits Concordia, and the holiday break should allow the Lancers a chance to step back but remain focused on improvement, according to Jacobson.
“Hopefully we can all get in a gym somewhere and get up some shots, and figure some things out,” she said.
Schlimgen agreed.
“Hopefully everyone can evaluate their situation and hopefully come back refocused and recharged,” he said.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
JAMESTOWN (7-4, 5-4 GPAC)
Audrey Rodakowski 3-8 0-0 6; Kia Tower 1-7 0-0 2; Hannah DeMers 7-17 4-5 18; Noelle Josephson 5-13 2-2 14; Emma Stoehr 2-4 2-3 6; Anni Stier 0-3 0-0 0; Macy Savela 4-6 0-0 11; Kayla Buchanan 0-1 0-0 0; Courtney Lloyd 0-0 0-0 0; Mackensi Higlin 0-0 0-0 0; Gracie Bohl 1-3 0-0 2; Jordynn Toliver 1-1 0-0 2; Correy Hickman 2-2 0-0 4; McKenna Becher 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 26-66 8-10 65.
MOUNT MARTY (3-8, 1-7 GPAC)
Aubrey Twedt 1-5 2-2 4; Peyton Stolle 0-2 0-0 0; Karlee McKinney 2-10 2-2 6; Callie Otkin 1-6 0-0 2; Bailey Kortan 2-7 0-0 4; Alexsis Kemp 0-4 0-0 0; Carlie Wetzel 0-2 0-0 0; Eve Millar 2-6 0-0 4; Jaiden Hartl 1-1 0-0 3; Kayla Jacobson 3-7 1-1 8; Kiara Berndt 0-1 0-0 0; Alexis Arens 2-3 0-0 5; Megan Hirsch 0-1 0-0 0; Sarah Castaneda 4-5 0-0 8. TOTALS 18-60 5-5 44.
JAMESTOWN 15 18 17 15 — 65
MOUNT MARTY 8 7 17 12 — 44
Three-Pointers — JAM 5-18 (Savela 3-4, Josephson 2-5, Stier 0-1, Buchanan 0-1, Becher 0-1, DeMars 0-2, Tower 0-4), MMU 3-26 (Hartl 1-1, Arens 1-1, Jacobson 1-4, Twedt 0-1, Stolle 0-1, Wetzel 0-1, Millar 0-1, Castaneda 0-1, Kortan 0-2, McKinney 0-4, Kemp 0-4, Otkin 0-5). Total Rebounds — JAM 47 (DeMars 12), MMU 29 (four with 4). Assists — JAM 15 (Tower 4), MMU 11 (McKinney 6). Turnovers — MMU 16, JAM 14. Personal Fouls — JAM 15, MMU 9. Fouled Out — Tower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.