Watertown broke a 3-3 tie with three unanswered goals in the third period to claim a 6-3 victory over Yankton in boys’ varsity hockey action on Sunday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Austin Green had a goal and two assists, and Blair Boomsma posted a goal and an assist for Watertown. Parker Sheehan, Ethan Beebe, Jacksyn Wirkus and Brayson Bohling each had a goal. Max Evans recorded two assists in the victory.
Zachary Weber had a goal and an assist for Yankton. Thomas Wiener and Alexander Nockels each recorded a goal. Dawson Vellek and Jonathan Wenisch added assists for the Bucks.
Owen McBride made 43 saves to claim the victory in goal for Watertown. Keenan Wagner stopped 29 shots for Yankton.
Yankton travels to Huron on Friday, then heads to Watertown for a rematch with the Lakers on Saturday, Feb. 20.
MITCHELL 6, YANKTON 3: Eric Biggerstaff posted three goals and two assists to lead Mitchell past Yankton in boys’ varsity hockey action on Saturday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Tanner Puetz posted a goal and two assists, and Mick Dailey had a goal and an assist for Mitchell. Aidan Patrick scored the other Marlins goal. Nathan McCormick, Josh Grosdidier and Garrett Arnold each had an assist in the victory.
Zachary Weber scored a hat trick, netting all three goals for Yankton. Thomas Wiener assisted on two of the goals. Brody Burgeson and Dawson Vellek each had an assist in the effort.
Drake Jerke stopped 38 shots to claim the victory in goal for Mitchell. Keenan Wagner stopped 23 shots for Yankton.
Varsity Girls
Watertown 5, Yankton 1
WATERTOWN — Jaclyn Lloyd and Jalyn Reihe each scored twice as Watertown downed Yankton 5-1 in varsity girls’ hockey action on Saturday.
No scorer was listed for the other Lakers goal. Taylor Espland had an assist in the victory.
Grace Livingston scored for Yankton.
Emma Foisel stopped 15 shots in goal for Watertown. Jayda Tjeerdsma made 33 saves for Yankton.
Yankton travels to Sioux Center on Feb. 20.
MITCHELL 8, YANKTON 1: Mitchell took control after the opening period on the way to an 8-1 victory over Yankton in girls’ varsity hockey action on Friday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center. The match was the home season finale for the Gazelles.
Brooke Jarman had two goals and three assists, and Kelsey Amick posted two goals and two assists for Mitchell. Reese Amick, Brynlee Sabers, Samantha Kludt and Kate Nash each scored a goal.
Emma Eichacker scored for Yankton.
Sadie Kludt stopped eight shots in goal for Mitchell. Jayda Tjeerdsma made 47 saves for Yankton.
JV Boys
Watertown 8, Yankton 1
Watertown scored four first period goals on the way to an 8-1 victory over Yankton in junior varsity boys’ hockey action on Sunday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Jake Bramer had three goals and an assist for Watertown. Kaden German scored twice in the victory.
Tyrell Anderson scored for Yankton, converting an assist from Brady Blom.
Graysen Kasuske stopped 22 shots in goal for Watertown. Keenan Wagner made 46 saves for Yankton.
Yankton travels to Huron on Friday, then heads to Watertown for a rematch with the Lakers on Saturday, Feb. 20.
MITCHELL 6, YANKTON 3: Tyson Sabers scored twice to lead Mitchell past Yankton 6-2 in JV boys’ hockey action on Saturday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Victor Conteras posted a goal and an assist in the victory.
Tyrell Anderson and Bradley Clark scored for Yankton. Colton Griffin, Taten Benson and Alexander Reichert each had an assist for the Bucks.
Connor Delehant stopped 18 shots in goal for Mitchell. Jacob Larson made 27 saves for Yankton.
