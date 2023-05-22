PLATTE — The Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake Honkers scored five runs in the second inning on the way to an 8-1 victory over Gregory County in the Region 4B high school baseball tournament, Monday in Platte.
The victory advanced the Honkers to state, May 29-30 in Sioux Falls.
Caden Oberbroekling and Trevor Rolland each had two hits for the Honkers. Oakley Kott recorded a triple. Jaxon Christensen, Tanner Dyk and Parker Bailey each had a hit in the victory.
Oberbroekling pitched six innings, striking out nine, for the win. Aiden Bultje struck out two in a scoreless seventh for the Honkers.
PLATTE — The Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake Honkers scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh to claim a 4-3 victory over Hot Springs in the opening round of the Region 4B high school baseball tournament, Monday in Platte.
Joey Foxley and Oakley Kott each had two hits for the Honkers. Caden Oberbroekling doubled. Aiden Bultje, Dawson Hoffman and Trevor Rolland each had a hit in the victory.
Bultje, who struck out four in 1 1/3 innings of relief, picked up the win. Kott struck out five in his 5 2/3 innings of work.
