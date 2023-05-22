PLATTE — The Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake Honkers scored five runs in the second inning on the way to an 8-1 victory over Gregory County in the Region 4B high school baseball tournament, Monday in Platte.

The victory advanced the Honkers to state, May 29-30 in Sioux Falls.

