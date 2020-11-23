VERMILLION — Talk about a tough test right out of the gate.
Three major conference opponents.
Two ranked opponents, including the number one team in the country.
That’s the challenge facing the South Dakota women’s basketball team in a season-opening three-day classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
“We’re always excited to play big teams like those, and regardless of the name, whoever we’re playing, we’re going to give them our best shot, and we do that all the time,” USD senior guard Chloe Lamb said.
That said, those ‘names’ present quite a challenge for the Coyotes, who were themselves nationally-ranked last season.
No. 1 South Carolina.
No. 21 Gonzaga
Oklahoma.
“But to have those three, there’s lot going into it — just playing games in general and who those teams are, we’re pretty excited,” Lamb added.
At the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, the Coyotes will play South Carolina on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., Gonzaga on Sunday at 5 p.m. and Oklahoma on Monday at 5 p.m.
It’s that first game, though, that catches your attention.
South Carolina, guided by Hall of Fame coach Dawn Staley, took a 32-1 record into the NCAA Tournament last season and would have been the national championship favorite had the tournament not been canceled.
The Gamecocks return 6-foot-5 standout Aliyah Boston, who was the National Player of the Year by every organization that awarded the honor. She was part of South Carolina’s top-ranked 2019 recruiting class that saw two other players start every game last season.
“It’s a really special opportunity, especially the first game,” said USD senior guard Liv Korngable.
“We’ll be able to see how our offseason prepared us for this.”
While it marks the first that USD will play the No. 1 team at the Division I level, the Coyotes did face South Carolina last season — and held their own, in a 73-60 loss.
“Playing them last year is, I think, like playing any of the top teams that we’ve faced,” said USD senior center Hannah Sjerven, named the Summit League preseason Player of the Year.
“We always have a strong non-conference schedule, and that’s definitely eliminated some of those jitters that maybe we had the first time around.”
It’s not as though things get any easier for the Coyotes after Saturday.
They’ll then play Gonzaga, the preseason No. 21-ranked team. The Bulldogs, 28-3 a season ago, have won 15 of the last 16 West Coast Conference regular season titles and return the league’s Player of the Year (Jill Townsend).
South Dakota will then play Oklahoma, a traditionally strong Big 12 Conference program that struggled last season (12-18). The Sooners did, though, boast the nation’s top three-point shooter in Taylor Robertson, who made 131 treys.
The Coyotes return three starters from last season’s historic squad that was a perfect 16-0 in the Summit League regular season and then won the conference tournament championship. USD (30-2) ended the season with a No. 11 ranking in the USA Today Coaches Poll and a No. 17 ranking in the Associated Press media poll.
Originally, USD was scheduled to compete in an event down in the U.S. Virgin Islands, but that classic was moved to Washington, D.C. That left a hole in USD’s schedule, and when another men’s classic was revamped and moved to Sioux Falls, the wheels were set in motion, according to USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit.
Plitzuweit said USD reached out to the organizers of the Bad Boy Mowers Classic at the Sanford Pentagon and expressed interest, should there be an opening.
“It’s a collaboration of constant communication, and the organizers have been absolutely outstanding,” she said. “It’s set up to be a first-class event.”
The prospect of facing the No. 1 team in the nation, not to mention two other major conference teams, should provide the Coyotes an early barometer they can take with them the rest of the season, according to Korngable.
“Being able to play the number one team in the country — really good top power 5 teams in general — is a great opportunity for us to get better, to see what we need to improve on and get a win,” she said.
