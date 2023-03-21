Four players each from Wagner and Andes Central-Dakota Christian were named to the all-Little Missouri Valley Conference team for girls’ basketball.
For Wagner, Ashlyn Koupal, Emma Yost, Shalayne Nagel and Lydia Yost were honored. Allison Muckey, Isabella Brouwer, Josie Brouwer and Halle Olson were recognized from ACDC.
WAGNER: Ashlyn Koupal, Emma Yost, Shalayne Nagel, Lydia Yost
AC-DC: Allison Muckey, Isabella Brouwer, Josie Brouwer, Halle Olson
BON HOMME: Jurni Vavruska, Jaden Kortan, Erin Heusinkveld
SCOTLAND: Trinity Bietz, Martina DeBoer, Claire Janish
AVON: Courtney Sees, McKenna Kocmich
TRIPP-DELMONT-ARMOUR: Hannah Stremick, Megan Reiner
