PARKSTON — Jay Storm capped off an eight-run comeback with a walk-off double to lift Parkston-Ethan-Tripp to an 8-7 victory Friday night in Parkston.
Storm’s double was his only hit of the night, but proved to be the difference. Beresford (4-4) opened up the scoring with three runs in the first and four runs in the second to lead 7-0.
Parkston (5-1) scored three in the third inning and again in the five. Isaak Bialas recorded two hits, including a double, and drove in one run for Parkston. Landon Sudbeck scored three of Parkston’s eight runs and Kade Bialas two runs scored and one driven in.
Ty Neugebauer picked up the win for Parkson, pitching five and one-third innings, giving up one hit and striking out five batters.
Cody Klungseth drove in three runs off two hits, one being a double to lead Beresford. Kaleb Bickett scored twice and drove in two runs.
Matthew Vasser pitched three and two-thirds innings, allowing seven runs (five earned) and striking out four. Tate Vanetterloo took the loss for Beresford, allowing three hits and one run in the seventh.
Parkston is at Scotland-Menno Sunday in Scotland.
Dakota Valley 14, Canton 2
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning, leading to a 14-2 win in five innings over Canton Friday night in North Sioux City.
Jaxon Hennies drove in three of the 14 runs for Dakota Valley (7-0). Ethen Anema drove in two more. The heart of the Dakota Valley line-up each scored twice. Hunter Beving, Ben Niemeyer and Brayden Major scored two runs each.
Paul Bruns got the start and win for Dakota Valley. Bruns pitched four and two-thirds innings, giving up one hit and striking out eight. Niemeyer recorded the final out.
Canton’s lead-off hitter, Mathew Anderson, drove in both runs on an RBI-triple in the fifth. Braxton Mulder started the game for Canton, allowing 10 runs in two innings. Anderson pitched the last two innings, giving up four runs.
Dakota Valley is back at home Sunday, hosting Lennox.
PGDCWLCS 21, CKL 11
PLATTE — The Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake-Corsica-Stickney Honkers took advantage of 11 walks and six errors to claim a 21-11 victory over Chamberlain-Kimball-Lyman in club high school baseball action on Friday.
Jaylen Kemp had two hits, and Aiden Bultje had a double and four RBI for the Honkers. Kane Knudson also had a double. Adam Joachim had a hit and three RBI. Nate Whalen, Caden Foxley, Myles Kott and Hayes Rabenberg each had a hit in the win.
Cam Caldwell had two hits, including a grand slam, and six RBI for CKL. Dakota Munger went 2-for-4 with a triple. Blake Leiferman also had two hits. Cooper Leiferman had the other CKL hit.
Bultje picked up the win, striking out five in his three innings of work. Kott struck out seven in three innings of relief. Munger took the loss.
The Honkers, 3-1, host Winner-Colome on Monday.
