SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Black Sox bounced back from an opening loss to beat the Minnesota Muskies 11-3 in the Dakota Classic baseball tournament on Friday.
Yankton trailed 3-0 before the offense came to life for the Black Sox.
Owen Wishon went 2-for-3 with a triple, and Cohen Zahrbock doubled and singled for Yankton. Matthew Sheldon and Tate Beste each had two hits. Evan Serck and Easton Feser each had a hit in the victory.
Sheldon picked up the win, striking out seven in his five innings of work. Kael Garry pitched a scoreless sixth.
Yankton plays Centerville today (Saturday) at 9:30 a.m. to conclude pool play.
S.F. East 7, Black Sox 4
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls built a 7-1 lead and held on for a 7-4 victory over the Yankton Black Sox in the Dakota Classic baseball tournament on Friday.
Matthew Sheldon went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI for Yankton. Evan Serck also tripled. Owen Wishon, Cohen Zahrbock, Trey Sager and Easton Feser each had a hit.
Mark Kathol took the loss, striking out five in his six innings of work.
Cubby’s Tourn.
West Central 18, Reds 0
BROOKINGS — The West Central Boltz downed the Yankton Reds 18-0 in the Cubby’s Tournament on Friday in Brookings.
Easton Schelhaas and Damien Janish each had a hit for Yankton.
Nate Meyer took the loss, striking out three in his 1 1/3 innings of work.
The Reds continue pool play today (Saturday), facing Huron and Brookings Maroon.
S.F. Post 15 9, Reds 5
BROOKINGS — Sioux Falls Post 15 built a 6-2 lead and held on for a 9-5 victory over the Yankton Reds in the Cubby’s Tournament on Friday in Brookings.
Connor Bain doubled twice and Madden McQuade had two hits for Yankton. Ryder Walsh also doubled. Easton Schelhaas, Isaac Olnes, Damien Janish, Ben Bohlmann and Logan Bernt each had a hit in the effort.
