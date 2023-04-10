The Yankton Bucks overcame a stumble in the first game to earn a doubleheader split against Sioux Falls Washington in club high school baseball action on Monday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Yankton scored four runs in the fifth to rally to a 6-5 victory in the nightcap.
Lucas Kampshoff doubled for Yankton. Rugby Ryken, Jace McCorkell, Josh Sheldon and Mac Ryken each had a hit in the victory.
Myles Rees doubled and singled, driving in two, for Washington. Bryce Ronken also doubled. Jacob Muchow had a hit and two RBI. Nick Olson added a hit.
Mark Kathol struck out six in three innings of shutout relief for the win. Sean Turner started for the Bucks, striking out eight in his four innings of work. Dylan Rippentrop took the loss, with Tommy Peterson striking out five in 1 2/3 innings of relief.
In the opener, Washington scored seven runs in the seventh to claim a 10-5 victory.
Rippentrop went 2-for-4 with a three-run triple for Washington. Tristan Fitzsimmons doubled and singled, driving in three. Rees also doubled. Muchow, Brycen Top and Braydon Olson each had a hit in the victory.
Drew Ryken had two of Yankton’s four hits. Rugby Ryken and Kampshoff each had a hit for the Bucks.
Andrew Glovich got the final five outs, four by strikeout, for the win. Kampshoff took the loss in relief of Drew Ryken, who struck out six in his six innings of work.
Next for Yankton is a home doubleheader against Mitchell on April 16. Start time is 1 p.m.
Elk Point-Jefferson 9, Scotland-Menno 7
SCOTLAND — Elk Point-Jefferson scored four runs in the top of the seventh to claim a 9-7 victory over Scotland-Menno in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Ty Trometer had three hits, and Ben Swatek, Christian Mueller and Kayden Moore each had two hits for Elk Point-Jefferson. Hunter Geary and Keaton Gale each had a double. Evan Hailey added a hit in the victory.
Ajay Herrboldt had two of Scotland-Menno’s six hits.
Keaton Gale got the final five outs for the victory. Swatek started, striking out five in his three innings of work.
EPJ hosts Madison on Thursday. Scotland-Menno hosts Beresford-Alcester-Hudson on Wednesday in Scotland.
Lennox 4, Vermillion 3
BERESFORD — Lennox scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh, claiming a 4-3 victory over Vermillion in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Ashton Bach had a hit and two RBI, and Isaac Bambas has a hit for Lennox.
Four players had one hit each for Vermillion: Connor Peterson, Carter Hansen, Tate Hage and Mikey Roob.
Jackson Anacker, who allowed the tying run in the top of the seventh, picked up the win. Trey Hansen took the loss, also in relief.
Lennox hosts Baltic on Wednesday. Vermillion hosts Bon Homme on Thursday.
Winner-Colome 4, PGDCWL 3, 9 innings
WINNER — Winner-Colome scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth to claim a 4-3 victory over the Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake Honkers in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Landon Calhoon had two hits, including a triple, and two RBI for the victorious Royals. Aiden Barfuss also had two hits. Matt Brozik tripled and Pierce Nelson added a hit in the victory.
Oakley Kott doubled, and Tanner Dyk had a hit and two RBI for the Honkers. Joey Foxley, Jaxon Christensen and Caden Oberbroekling each had a hit in the effort.
Calhoon pitched the final two innings, striking out four, for the win. Eathan Bartels started struck out seven in his three innings of work.
Foxley took the loss in relief. Oberbroekling started, striking out eight in three innings of work.
The Honkers host Chamberlain-Kimball-Lyman today (Tuesday).
Dakota Valley 9, Parkston 3
PARKSTON — Dakota Valley took control after an early deficit, claiming a 9-3 victory over Parkston in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Jaxon Hennies went 3-for-4 with two RBI for Dakota Valley. Isaac Bruns had a pair of hits. Jackson Boonstra, Randy Rosenquist, Jake Pruchniak and Brendan Barrett each had a hit in the victory.
Brayden Jervik had the lone Parkston hit.
Pruchniak pitched six no-hit innings, striking out 12, for the win. Beau Pollema struck out two in the seventh. Taite Klumb took the loss.
Dakota Valley, 4-0, travels to Beresford-Alcester-Hudson on Friday. Parkston, 0-1, travels to Wagner on Wednesday.
Parker 13, Canton 3
PARKER — Parker scored five runs in the second inning and pulled away to a 13-3 victory over Canton in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Mason Schaefer went 3-for-3 with five RBI for Parker. Levi Berens, Devin Kuchta, Colin Robertson and Alek Kuchta each had a hit in the victory.
Seth Vanvliet picked up the win, striking out seven in his four innings of work. Cale Sheaffer struck out five in two innings of shutout relief.
Parker, 2-0, travels to Scotland-Menno on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.