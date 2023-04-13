SIOUX CITY, Iowa – A pair of decorated former track and field standouts and one major contributor to the sport will be inducted into the Sioux City Relays in a noon ceremony on Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
Betsy Bies Alexanderson, Ellen (Dougherty) Mangieri and Greg Merrigan will be honored during Saturday’s ceremony along with honorary referee Bob Saunders, who spent 38 years in education as a teacher and coach.
Bies Alexanderson competed at Yankton High School from 2003-2007 then took her talents to the University of Oregon, running on a Pac 10 championship team in 2009. She helped her Yankton high school team win four straight Class AA state cross country championships and was a two-time Footlocker XC All-American.
Bies Alexanderson was an eight-time top five finisher at the state track championships in the 1,600 and 3,200, winning a state title as senior in the 3,200 in 2007. She is a member of the Gazelle 4x800 relay team that still holds the South Dakota all-time mark of 9:01.19.
Merrigan, a native of Vermillion, has provided his voice to the Sioux City Relays as the public address announcer since 1994. He spent over 25 years as the PA announcer for the University of South Dakota and for the South Dakota high school state football championships and state track and field meet.
Mangieri competed in track and field and cross country at Sioux City East from 2006 to 2010, earning 14 state track medals. She was a three-time Drake Relays champion and a two-event state track meet record holder.
Mangieri, inducted into the IGHSAU Track and Field Hall of Fame in 2020, competed in track and field at the University of Nebraska, where she was a part of a BIG 10 championship team in 2012.
Saunders, a 1978 Sioux City East graduate and 1984 University of South Dakota grad, spent his entire teaching and coaching career at Battle Creek, Battle Creek-Ida Grove and OA-BCIG in Iowa.
Additionally, the Relays will be honoring our two Dwight Hauff Scholarship award winners in Sheldon senior Madison Olson and OA-BCIG senior Gabe Winterrowd.
The 58th running of the Sioux City Relays runs Friday and Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium on the Morningside University campus.
