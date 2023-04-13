Chosen For Sioux City Relays Hall Of Fame
Betsy (Bies) Alexanderson, a 2021 inductee, addresses the gathering during the YHS Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The former Yankton distance standout will be inducted into the Sioux City Relays Hall of Fame this weekend.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – A pair of decorated former track and field standouts and one major contributor to the sport will be inducted into the Sioux City Relays in a noon ceremony on Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

Betsy Bies Alexanderson, Ellen (Dougherty) Mangieri and Greg Merrigan will be honored during Saturday’s ceremony along with honorary referee Bob Saunders, who spent 38 years in education as a teacher and coach.

