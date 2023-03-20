SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Mount Marty University baseball team completed a series sweep of Briar Cliff with three victories over the Chargers on Monday at Bishop Mueller Field in Sioux City, Iowa.
MMU won the completion of a suspended game from Sunday, 10-7, then claimed victories of 4-2 and 3-1 in the regularly-scheduled games.
MMU, 21-4 overall and 4-0 in GPAC play, is scheduled to travel to Dakota Wesleyan on Friday.
MMU 10, BCU 7: MMU led 9-5 after three innings when play was suspended on Sunday due to a lack of lights at Bishop Mueller Field.
Ethan Wishon went 3-for-4 for Mount Marty. Will Gardner and Zane Salley each homered, with Salley driving in three. Kiko Nunez doubled. Braeden Cordes, Billy Hancock, Josh Mares and Will Johnson each had a hit in the victory.
Quentin Evers homered and doubled for Briar Cliff. Connor Lange and Jake Allen also homered. Trey Rogers added a triple for the Chargers.
Jett Hasegawa, who struck out seven in four innings of relief Monday, picked up the win. Clayton Chipchase started, striking out five in his three innings of work. Carter Schorg started and took the loss for Briar Cliff.
MMU 4, BCU 2: MMU built a 4-0 lead and held on for the victory.
Gardner doubled and singled, and Nunez had two hits for MMU. Cordes and Bodi Wallar each had a hit.
Jared Miller went the distance in the win, striking out six. Ryan Riddle took the loss.
MMU 3, BCU 1: MMU broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the seventh to claim the sweep.
Gardner, Hancock and Salley each had a hit for MMU.
Cyler Melvin had two hits for BCU, which outhit the Lancers 5-3 in the contest.
Chris Rofe pitched six innings, striking out four, for the win. Heston Williams pitched a scoreless seventh for the save. Kyler Steinborn went the distance in the loss, striking out six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.