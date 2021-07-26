MITHCELL — Dakota Wesleyan University announced that Chris Aschemann will serve as interim director of cross country and track and field for DWU, announced Saturday.
Aschemann has served as the Associate Head Track & Field Coach at Dakota Wesleyan University over the past two seasons most notably focusing his skillset with the DWU men’s and women’s throwers. So far during his time with the Tigers, he has coached four All-Conference throwers including 2021 NAIA All-American Caden Milmine who placed fifth in the shot put at the 2021 NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Prior to his arrival at DWU, the Carterville, Ill., native functioned as a track and field graduate assistant for Central Methodist University before transitioning to Campbellsville University where he coached the throwing events. While with Campbellsville, Aschemann coached three All-Conference performers, an indoor conference champion in the weight throw and an NCCAA All-American in the weight throw.
