MARION, Ind. — Mount Marty senior Seth Wiebelhaus and junior Mason Schleis have been announced as qualifiers for the NAIA Pentathlon, to be held at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Wiebelhaus enters the meet as the seventh seed with 6,541 points. Schleis is ranked ninth out of the 16 competitors with a season-best mark of 6,410 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.