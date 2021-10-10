SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Dordt, the 19th-ranked team in NAIA, overcame a first quarter deficit to defeat Mount Marty 63-21 in Great Plains Athletic Conference football action on Saturday.
Tyler Reynolds rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns, and passed for 166 yards and three scores for Dordt (5-1, 5-1 GPAC), which trailed 14-7 after one quarter. Levi Jungling caught 11 passes for 152 yards and three scores in the win.
Davian Guajardo was 9-of-13 passing for 221 yards and a score for the Mount Marty offense. Torren Devericks was 16-24 passing for 95 yards and a score. Rex Ryken caught four passes for 111 yards and a score. Jonah Miyazawa had seven catches for 79 yards and a score.
Tanner Millikan had eight tackles and Brayton Van Kekerix had seven stops for Dordt. Abe Stoesz and Zade Niklasen each picked off a pass.
Avry Rice had a 35-yard interception return for MMU. Drew Pendleton and Gaven Craig each had eight tackles, with Jaren Mortensen recording seven stops. Braden Swan picked off a pass. Brandon Dannenbring added a sack.
Mount Marty, 0-6 overall and in league play, hosts its first-ever football homecoming game on Oct. 16, taking on Concordia. Start time is set for 1 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
