Champions were crowned in three flights of the Irene-Wakonda Booster Club 4-Person Best Ball Golf Tournament, held Aug. 20 at Fox Run Golf Course.
The foursome of Josh Baumgart, Russ Baumgart, Mitch Gullikson and Jim Rupp won the championship flight with a 58. Brendon Hanson, Garrett Horn, Todd Bye and Brian Bye finished second, also with a 58.
The foursome of Cwach, Dybsetter, Gall and Lambert (no first names listed) won the first flight with a 64. Dunne, Dunne and Lockmiller (no first names listed) finished second, also with a 64.
The foursome of Todd Rodig, Jane Rodig, Linda Metz and Tanner Griffith won the second flight with a 68. Gabby Hutchison, Andi Sprakel, Robin Worth and Karlee Kozak finished second, also with a 68.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.