DES MOINES, Iowa—Drake’s depth and high-octane offense proved difficult to handle as the Bulldogs handed the Coyotes a 99-50 loss inside the Knapp Center on Sunday afternoon.
The Bulldogs (2-0) were picked as the Missouri Valley preseason favorite and are receiving votes in the AP Top 25. Drake reached the NCAA Tournament’s second round in 2021. The Coyotes drop to 1-1 on the season.
Xavier Fuller and Kruz Perrott-Hunt were the lone Coyotes to reach double-digits on Sunday. Fuller finished with 11 points and Perrott-Hunt had 10.
Drake put four players in double-figures and 10 of 11 players scored five or more points.
USD led 14-10 eight minutes into the game, but foul trouble sent the Bulldogs to the free-throw line 21 times in the first half and limited Perrott-Hunt and Tasos Kamateros to 10 minutes or less. Drake held a 40-24 edge at the halftime break and continued to pull away in the second half.
South Dakota returns home next Friday for a home contest against Southern inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center at 7 p.m. It marks the first of three games in a five-game stretch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.