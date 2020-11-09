SIOUX FALLS — Valley City State built a 44-18 halftime lead on the way to an 84-51 rout of Mount Marty in the NAIA Classic on Sunday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Eddie Oyet scored 20 points off the bench to lead Valley City State (2-1). Connor Entzi netted 15 points, Jalen Addison had 10 points, and Kevin Schramm added nine points and 10 rebounds in the victory.
For Mount Marty (2-2), Jailen Billings scored 12 points off the bench. Kade Sterns finished with eight points.
MMU begins Great Plains Athletic Conference play on Wednesday at Doane.
MOUNT MARTY (2-2)
Kade Stearns 3-7 0-0 8, Elijah Pappas 2-8 1-2 6, Luke Ronsiek 0-4 4-4 4, Marquise Moore 0-4 0-0 0, Jonah Larson 0-2 0-2 0, Jailen Billings 5-10 0-0 12, Tajen Ross 3-3 0-2 7, Marcus Edwards 2-3 0-0 6, Allen Wilson 1-5, 2-4 4, Mitchell Lonneman 2-3 0-0 4, Will Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Gio Diaz 0-1 0-0 0, Saba Gvedashvili 0-0 0-0 0, Adreon Wadlington 0-1 0-0 0, Rayquan Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Keegan Savary 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 18-55 7-14 51.
VALLEY CITY STATE (2-1)
Connor Entzi 4-10 6-6 15, Jalen Addison 4-12 0-0 10, Kevin Schramm 3-6 3-8 9, Chris Thompson 1-4 2-2 4, Joshua Kelly 1-5 0-0 3, Eddie Oyet 9-10 0-0 20, Tate Hebrink 2-3 2-2 7, Matthew Schlottman 2-8 0-0 5, Cayden Rickard 2-3 0-0 5, Hunter Sand 2-3 0-0 4, Cody Miller 0-1 2-2 2, Keaton Kvilvang 0-3 0-0 0. TOTALS: 30-68 15-20 84.
At the half: VCS 44-18. Three-Pointers: VCS 9-36 (Addison 2-8, Oyet 2-2, Entzi 1-3, Kelly 1-5, Hebrink 1-2, Schlottman 1-5, Rickard 1-2, Schramm 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Sand 0-1, Miller 0-1, Kvilvang 0-3), MMU 8-33 (Stearns 2-4, Billings 2-6, Edwards 2-2, Pappas 1-6, Ross 1-1, Ronsiek 0-3, M. Moore 0-2, Larson 0-2, Wilson 0-2, Turner 0-1, Diaz 0-1, Wadlington 0-1, Savary 0-2). Rebounds: VCS 46 (Schramm 10), MMU 32 (Ross 5). Blocked Shots: MMU 1 (Pappas), VCS 1. Steals: VCS 9 (three with 2), MMU 5. Assists: VCS 12 (Rickard 3). MMU 9 (Edwards 2, Savary 2). Personal Fouls: VCS 17, MMU 17. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: MMU 16, VCS 8.
