FREEMAN — In a battle of top teams in Region 5B, Freeman Academy-Marion takes down Viborg-Hurley 57-42 Friday night in Freeman.
Thalen Schroeder tallied 16 points and 11 rebounds for Freeman Academy-Marion (12-1). Connor Epp added 18 points and Quincy Blue 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Hayden Gilbert led Viborg-Hurley (8-5) with 19 points.
Freeman Academy-Marion hosts Gayville-Volin at Marion Tuesday. Viborg-Hurley is back in action Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon against Corsica-Stickney.
VH (8-5) 4 12 13 13 —42
FAM (12-1) 18 15 9 15 —57
Andes Central-Dakota Christian 68, Colome 56
CORSICA — Four players score in double figures for Andes Central-Dakota Christian as they pick up their first win of the season, 68-56, over Colome Friday night.
Rizon Clark led all scorers with 21 points for AC-DC (1-13). Cameron Sybesma added a double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds. Nolan Black Cloud and Julius Bruguier contributed 11 points apiece in the win.
Joseph Laprath tallied 17 points for Colome (3-11). Eli Vobr pitched in 12 points and Kash Heath 10.
AC-DC hosts Marty Tuesday. Colome hosts Centerville today (Saturday).
COLOME (3-11) 10 11 17 18 —56
AC-DC (1-13) 16 18 16 18 —68
Parkston 56, Gregory 54
PARKSTON — Three players score in double figures to lead Parkston to a 56-54 win over Gergory Friday night in Parkston.
Cole Prunty led Parkston (9-7) with 19 points. Max Scott and Will Jodozi added 10 points and nine rebounds each.
Jordan Songer led Gregory (9-7) with 15 points. Daniel Mitchell added 11 points.
Parkston is at Scotland Tuesday. Greogry is in the Highmore Classic against Herreid-Selby Area today.
GREGORY (9-7) 15 11 12 16 —54
PARKSTON (9-7) 10 15 14 17 —56
Mid-State Conf.
Wayne 53, O’Neill 42
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne downed O’Neill 53-42 Friday to advance to the championship of the Mid-State Conference Boys’ Basketball Tournament.
No statistics were reported for Wayne, which will face Norfolk Catholic in the championship today (Saturday) in Wayne.
For O’Neill, Landon Classen finished with 19 points and four assists. Brady Sidak scored nine points and Keaton Wattier added nine rebounds for the Eagles.
O’Neill will face Hartington Cedar Catholic in the third place game, today in Wayne.
WAYNE (19-2) 14 15 6 18 — 53
O’NEILL (15-4) 12 11 9 10 — 42
