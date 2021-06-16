TABOR — Parkston broke a 4-4 tie in the fifth to defeat Tabor 6-5 Wednesday night in Tabor.
Baylee Schoenfelder, Jo Boettcher and Kiauna Hargens tallied two hits apiece for Parkston. Boettcher added two RBI. Reagan Klooz, Erica Thompson and Lindsey Roth added a hit and RBI each.
Hargens pitched 4 1/3 innings, striking out four and allowing five runs. Klooz pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief.
Creighton Thunder 11-4, Plainview 5-0
PLAINVIEW — Creighton Thunder 18U swept a doubleheader at Plainview Wednesday night.
Creighton took game one 11-5 and game two 5-0.
A nine-run first inning boosted Creighton to an 11-5 victory over Plainview Wednesday evening in Plainview.
Olivia Kuhlman and Brooke Dance tallied two hits and two runs scored each. Dance also recorded a home run and drove in two runs. Christen Curtis and Jozlyn Anderson tallied one hit and drove in two runs each.
Kendall Wolverton pitched two innings and Brooke Pavelka one in the win for Creighton.
In game two, Maycee Zimmerer recorded two hits for Creighton. Jessica Hoffman drove in two runs on a hit. Curtis, Dance, Anderson and Casidy Wortman each contributed a hit.
Wolverton pitched five shutout innings in game two, allowing two hits and striking out four batters.
