MITCHELL — The Brookings Cubs scored four runs in the first inning and made them hold up, edging the Yankton Tappers 4-2 in an elimination game in the South Dakota State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament, Friday at Mitchell’s Drake Field.
The victory sends Brookings to a matchup with the defending champion Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels, 7-2 winners over Aberdeen in Friday’s other elimination game, at 11 a.m. today (Saturday) at Cadwell Park. The winner of that game will face Renner at approximately 1 p.m., with the winner of that second contest facing the Sioux Falls Brewers in Sunday’s championship game.
Chase McDaniel doubled twice and Noel Burgos had two hits for Brookings. Henry Hammrich had a hit and two RBI. JaColby Anderson doubled and Jeff Fish added a hit in the victory.
Will Rauch doubled and singled, and Joe Gokie had two hits for Yankton. Cade Sudbeck and Dylan Prouty each had a hit for the Tappers.
Three of Yankton’s six hits came from players just one year removed from high school: Gokie and Prouty. Samuel Kampshoff, who played American Legion baseball as a “super senior” — a player who graduated a year ago but was young enough to meet eligibility requirements — reached base on an error and a walk in the contest.
“We’re pretty young, even with Will and Caid in there,” said Yankton manager Mark Ryken. “Those three — Prouty, Kampshoff and Gokie — got on base. They gave us a shot at it.”
Jackson Krogman pitched the first 4 2/3 innings, striking out five, for the win. Jake Ammann pitched 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out three. Anderson got the final three outs for the save.
Kieren Luellman took the loss, striking out three in six innings of work. Shane Miller struck out four in three innings of scoreless relief for the Tappers.
Brookings turned three hits and two free passes — a walk and a hit batter — into four first-inning runs. A throw home to stop Hammrich from scoring on a foul pop-out to third baseman Caid Koletzky ended the threat.
“They had three hits, maybe one was an actual hit,” Ryken said of the inning.
Gokie led off the bottom of the first with a hit, but the Tappers would not get another until Rauch’s leadoff double in the fourth. Yankton would score on a bases-loaded walk to Collin Zahrbock, but Krogman snared a line drive up the middle to end the threat.
Yankton scored again in the fifth, as singles by Gokie and Rauch set up an RBI groundout by Mitch Gullikson. The Tappers threatened in each of the final three innings, but had two of those threats thwarted by double-play grounders and another stopped with two runners on.
“I thought we outplayed them,” Ryken said. “It just didn’t show in the final score.”
After his first-inning struggles, Luellman allowed just one hit in his final five innings of work.
“Kieran was good after the first,” Ryken said. “Hopefully that springboards him for next year to be the dominant pitcher he has been in the past.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.