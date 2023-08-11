MITCHELL — The Brookings Cubs scored four runs in the first inning and made them hold up, edging the Yankton Tappers 4-2 in an elimination game in the South Dakota State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament, Friday at Mitchell’s Drake Field.

The victory sends Brookings to a matchup with the defending champion Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels, 7-2 winners over Aberdeen in Friday’s other elimination game, at 11 a.m. today (Saturday) at Cadwell Park. The winner of that game will face Renner at approximately 1 p.m., with the winner of that second contest facing the Sioux Falls Brewers in Sunday’s championship game.

