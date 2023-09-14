The Yankton Bucks struck early and often to get a 7-2 conference win over the Mitchell Kernels on senior night on Thursday evening in boys’ high school soccer action at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Yankton head coach Dave Dannenbring noted how he was proud of his team and his seniors.
“I’m just proud of the boys and how they played today,” Coach Dannenbring stated. “I’m proud of the seniors; they came out, played hard, and did their jobs. I’m glad their parents got to see all the years of hard work tonight.”
The Yankton Bucks were able to strike within the third minute of the game after Mitchell’s goalie was called for a foul, granting the Bucks a penalty kick. Lance Dannenbring went to the line to take the kick, finding the back of the net to get a 1-0 lead for Yankton.
“It is always good to score first. I would have liked if the goal came from a string of good passes, but the team was in the works of that when the foul was called,” Coach Dannenbring said.
Lance Dannenbring found the back of the net again within two minutes of his previous goal to make it 2-0.
The Kernels were able to bring the game within one in the 19th minute of the game, with Caden Olegario getting the goal.
Anthony Alfonso Acosta was able to find the back of the net twice in the final sixteen minutes of the first half. His first goal happened in the 24th minute thanks to an assist from Jack Pedersen. Alfonso Acosta’s second goal occurred in the 34th minute to make it a 4-1 score going into half.
“At halftime we talked about what we needed to do to score goals, which is control and pass the ball, make good plays, and then score on them,” Coach Dannenbring stated. “We started doing all of those things in the second half and I’m proud of the guys for doing that.”
Yankton’s momentum from the first half never slowed down, with Tony Guitron getting a goal 10 minutes into the second half.
Guitron quickly completed the hat trick to get the Bucks to seven points after scoring a goal in the 52nd minute and the 54th minute.
“Tony is developing such a great shot, is learning and getting more time with the ball. Ge is really developing into a great player, especially as a freshman,” Coach Dannenbring stated.
Olegario was able to sneak one more goal for Mitchell with just under 10 minutes to play to make the final score 7-2.
“We’ve been really working on making our first touch good, and then being able to communicate who our open guy is,” Coach Dannenbring said. “Tonight our team did that, and they were able to move the ball around and to open spaces really well.”
Mitchell’s record moves to 1-8-1 and will host Pierre on Saturday for their next game.
Yankton improves to 7-2-1 this season and will travel to Pierre to play at 4 pm on Tuesday.
“I’m big on planning and mental rest, and the four days off comes at a nice time for the team. Friday we will work on some passes and routine plays that we always do, and then they will have the weekend off,” Coach Dannenbring stated. “When it comes to Tuesday, we will leave early in the morning and try to get to Pierre an hour and a half early so we can walk and move around so we aren’t tight for the game.”
Yankton’s junior varsity team also came away with the win, shutting out Mitchell 4-0. Lemis Del Valle, Alex Swihart, Patrick Gurney, and Grady Waller all had a goal in the contest. Jaden Brown and Swihart had assists throughout the game. Andrew Budig had four saves in the game.
