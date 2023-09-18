WAUSA, Neb. — The Wausa Vikings earned a 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 sweep of Tri County Northeast in Lewis & Clark Conference volleyball action on Monday.
Hunter West finished with 17 kills, five ace serves and 13 digs to lead Wausa. Bailey West posted nine kills, three ace serves and 11 digs. Sienna West had 27 assists. Avery Stevens recorded two ace serves, two blocks (one solo) and nine digs. Claire Kumm posted two solo blocks and Kate Lundberg added two assisted blocks.
Wausa, 4-5, hosts Winside today (Tuesday). Tri County Northeast, 4-6, hosts Lyons-Decatur Northeast and Winnebago in a triangular on Thursday in Emerson, Nebraska.
Wessington Springs 3, TDA 0
WESSINGTON SPRINGS — Wessington Springs earned a 25-12, 25-19, 25-18 victory over Tripp-Delmont-Armour in prep volleyball action on Monday in Wessington Springs.
For TDA, Megan Reiner had nine kills and 16 digs to lead the way. Kinley Spaans had 13 assists. Mia Reiner added two ace serves.
Wessington Springs, 7-2, hosts Lower Brule on Thursday. TDA, 2-5, travels to Lake Andes to face Andes Central-Dakota Christian today (Tuesday).
