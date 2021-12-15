Yankton earned a sweep of Sioux Falls Linccoln in club high school bowling action on Tuesday. The match had been postponed from Friday, Dec. 10.
The Yankton girls (4-2) claimed a 29-21 victory, led by Hannah Washburn’s 246 high game and 619 series. Teighlor Karstens had a 215 high game and 559 series. Rylie Hoerner added a 189 high game and 539 series.
Emaly Kruse led Lincoln with a 257 high game and 718 series. Maddie Riffle had a 167 high game and 469 series.
The Yankton boys edged Lincoln 26-24 to improve to 5-1 on the season. Wyatt Reindl posted a 290 high game and 702 series, and Carter Teply had a 258 high game and 691 series to lead the Bucks. Connar Becker added a 257 high game and 623 series.
For Lincoln, Ryan Calhoun had a 241 high game and 646 series. Levi Mickelson added a 624 series.
Yankton travels to Sioux Falls to face Roosevelt on Friday. Start time is 4 p.m. at Sport Bowl.
In JV boys’ action, Yankton remained unbeaten with a 36-14 victory over Lincoln. For the Bucks, Nate Myer had a 215 high game and 580 series. Lance Weverstad posted a 234 high game and 507 series. Oliver Reindl added a 176 high game and 498 series.
For Lincoln, Adam Beurend had a 231 high game and 540 series.
