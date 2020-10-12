TYNDALL — Bon Homme handed Gayville-Volin its first setback of the season, a 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 decision in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Jenae Alberts and Olivia Bures each had 12 kills and 10 digs for Bon Homme, with Alberts also recording three ace serves. Jenna Duffek posted 27 assists. Hannah Cuka had 10 kills and three blocks, and McKenzie Carson added six kills and three blocks in the victory.
Jadyn Hubbard and Kayla VanOsdel each had nine kills for Gayville-Volin. Samantha Olson posted seven kills. Keeley Larson had 26 assists and Molly Larson added 19 digs in the effort.
Bon Homme travels to Parkston on Oct. 20. Gayville-Volin (10-1) is back in action tonight (Tuesday), traveling to Canton.
Gayville-Volin won the JV match 25-20, 25-20.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (10-1) 19 19 21
BON HOMME (7-11) 25 25 25
South Sioux City 3, Elk Point-Jefferson 2
ELK POINT — South Sioux City outlasted Elk Point-Jefferson 27-29, 25-16, 15-25, 25-17, 15-11 in an inter-state prep volleyball showdown on Monday.
Josie Curry posted nine kills and two blocks for EPJ. Sophia Giorgio had 16 digs and 16 assists. Addie Stabe posted 15 assists and 19 digs. Alyssa Chytka had 42 digs and two ace serves, and Nicole Wriedt added 12 digs for the Huskies.
South Sioux City hosts Omaha Skutt Catholic today (Tuesday). EPJ hosts Irene-Wakonda on Thursday.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY (1-13) 27 25 15 25 15
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (6-9) 29 16 25 17 11
Platte-Geddes 3,Centerville 0
CENTERVILLE — Platte-Geddes swept past Centerville 25-19, 25-13, 25-8 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Karly Vanderwerff posted 10 kills and five ace serves, and Cadence Van Zee had eight kills and seven ace serves to lead Platte-Geddes. Avery Devries posted 20 assists, 13 digs and three ace serves. Regan Hoffman posted nine kills and three ace serves, and Taryn Starr added five kills and three ace serves in the victory.
Ellie Hunter posted three kills and two blocks, and Mya Bendt had three kills and nine digs for Centerville. Sophie Eide added 14 digs.
Platte-Geddes, 11-3, travels to Miller today (Tuesday).
Platte-Geddes won the JV match 25-20, 25-20.
PLATTE-GEDDES 25 25 25
CENTERVILLE 19 13 8
Knox County Tourn.
Wausa 2, Creighton 0
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Wausa advanced to the championship of the Knox County Volleyball Tournament with a 25-17, 25-12 victory over host Creighton on Monday.
Hunter West had 10 kills and Alexa Cunningham had eight kills to spark the Wausa attack. Clara Schindler posted 34 assists, and Morgan Kleinschmidt had six kills and 13 digs in the victory.
Wausa advances to face Crofton in the championship, today (Tuesday) in Creighton at 7:30 p.m. Creighton will play Niobrara-Verdigre for third at 6:30 p.m. Santee and Bloomfield will play in the fifth place match at 5:30 p.m.
WAUSA (12-6) 25 25
CREIGHTON (3-15) 17 12
Other Matches
Tri-Valley 3, Lennox 0
LENNOX — Tri-Valley swept past Lennox 25-15, 25-21, 25-21 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Kaitlyn Mohnen posted seven kills and three ace serves for Tri-Valley. Tabor Teel posted five kills and three blocks. Grace Schildhauer had 22 assists and nine digs. Blayne Gacke added nine digs and three ace serves, and Jessica Masgai added three blocks in the victory.
For Lennox, Mara Hinker had six kills and Zoey Zebell had five kills to lead the way. Kyah Jackson posted 10 assists, 18 digs and three ace serves. Courtney Sandal added 10 digs.
Tri-Valley, 7-7, travels to top-ranked Sioux Falls Christian today (Tuesday). Lennox hosts second-ranked Dakota Valley today.
TRI-VALLEY (7-7) 25 25 25
LENNOX (6-10) 15 21 21
Bridge.-Emery 3, Hanson 0
ALEXANDRIA — Julia Weber filled the stat sheet, finishing with 10 kills, four blocks, 15 digs and five ace serves to lead Bridgewater-Emery past Hanson 25-16, 25-15, 25-21 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Kerrigan Schultz posted 19 assists and Kaitlyn Roskens had four ace serves in the victory.
For Hanson, Andrea Thelen had seven kills, and Grace Weber posted five kills, three blocks and two ace serves to lead the way. Abby Kortan posted five kills and 16 digs. Jalyn Kampshoff finished with 14 assists and 10 digs. Vanessa Doyle added 11 digs in the effort.
Bridgewater-Emery, 15-2, hosts Gayville-Volin on Thursday. Hanson hosts Menno today (Tuesday).
Hanson won the JV match 25-21, 25-6. The teams split the ‘C’ match.
HANSON (4-9) 16 15 21
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY (15-2) 25 25 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.