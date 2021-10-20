SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty was picked 10th in the Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball preseason poll, announced Wednesday.
Morningside edged Jamestown for the top spot in the poll, 96 to 95. The Mustangs had a 6-5 edge on Jamestown in first place votes.
Concordia was third in the poll, followed by Northwestern and Dakota Wesleyan.
Morningside won the GPAC regular season title a year ago, with Northwestern beating Mount Marty in the tournament final.
MMU, 11-17 overall and 7-14 in the GPAC a season ago, drew 23 points in the poll, finishing five behind Doane and 10 ahead of last place Hastings.
Mount Marty opens its first season under head coach Collin Authier on Saturday and Sunday, hosting Spurgeon College. Start time is 6 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday.
