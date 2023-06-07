ELK POINT — Vermillion Post 1 built a 7-0 lead and held on for a 7-4 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Connor Roerig had three hits and Karson Preister had two hits for Vermillion. Tate Hage doubled. Carter Hansen and Mikey Roob each had a hit in the victory.
Derrike Wagner and Ben Swatek each doubled for EPJ. Kayden Moore, Evan Hailey and Noah McDermott each had a hit.
Connor Peterson pitched three shutout innings for the win, with Jack Moskowitz pitching three innings of shutout relief. Aiden Zach took the loss.
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne scored seven runs in the fifth to claim an 8-4 victory over Hartington in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Dylan Taylor tripled for Hartington. Jaxson Bernecker, Weston Heine and Jalen Lammers each doubled. Breiton Whitmire, Koby Detlefson, Tyan Baller and Dan Puppe each had a hit in the effort.
WAYNE, Neb. — Hartington used a four-run third inning to take control of an 8-1 victory over Wayne in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Wednesday.
Breiton Whitmire had two hits for Hartington. Dylan Taylor, Koby Detlerfson, Jaymison Cattau, Keyton Arens and Maverick Heine each had a hit in the victory.
Brady Hochstein picked up the win, with Taylor striking out two in 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief.
PONCA, Neb. — Wakefield pounded out 12 hits on the way to a 16-2 victory over Ponca in American Legion Juniors action on Wednesday.
Bradley Lentz doubled and singled for Ponca. Zain Stark, Trystan Bevelhymer and Nolan Janssen each had a hit in the effort.
Bevelhymer took the loss, striking out five in his 3 2/3 innings of work.
Ponca travels to Dakota Valley on Saturday.
