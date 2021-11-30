ALCESTER — The Parker Pheasants went 3-0 in a season-opening wrestling quadrangular on Tuesday in Alcester. The event was hosted by Beresford-Alcester-Hudson.
Parker edged Howard 42-33. Andrew Even scored a pin at 138 for the Pheasants. John Callies (160), Griffin Clubb (182) and Conner Giedd (106) won by pin for Howard.
The Pheasants downed host B-AH 63-18. Jack Even (152), Levi Wieman (220), Alek Kuchta (106), Dylan Buseman (113) and Andrew Even (138) won by pin for Parker. Jensen Christensen (160), Chris Wirth (285) and Jovey Christensen (132) won by pin for B-AH.
Parker completed the sweep with a 58-17 victory over Sioux Valley. Jack Even (152), Jason Ebeling (285), Buseman (113) and Andrew Even (138) won by pin for Parker. Russell Sheets (160) won by pin for Sioux Valley.
Howard went 2-1 on the day, beating B-AH 46-27 and Sioux Valley 36-34.
Against B-AH, Giedd (106), Trent Feldhaus (113), Karsten Hamilton (145), Callies (160) and Clubb (182) won by pin for Howard.
In the win over Sioux Valley, Callies (160), Geidd (106), Feldhaus (113) and Jack Neises (152) won by pin for Howard. Skylar Trygstad (145) won by pin for Sioux Valley.
Sioux Valley topped B-AH 43-30 in the other match. For Sioux Valley, Sheets (160) and Joe Hornick (182) won by pin. Robert Watkins (152) and Alex Jensen (285) won by pin for B-AH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.