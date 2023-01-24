SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota track and field members Marshall Faurot, Delaney Smith and Erin Kinney have been selected as the TicketSmarter Summit League Track and Field Peak Performers of the week.
Kinney, honored as the Women’s Track Peak Performer for the second time this season, set a school and meet record in the 60-meter dash during the Jim Emmerich Invitational held in Brookings, South Dakota.
Kinney, a third-year sophomore from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, blazed to a 7.35 clocking in the 60-meter prelims and then won the race in the finals with a time of 7.38. Kinney, who leads the Summit League in the 60-meter dash, also posted a personal best clocking in the indoor 200 while finishing second in 24.13.
Smith, a sophomore, had a personal best performance in the weight throw during Saturday’s meet in Brookings when she posted a toss of 66-4.5 (20.23m), winning the event, moving to 21st nationally and to the top of the Summit League charts.
Honored as the Women’s Field Peak Performer of the Week, the native of Windom, Minnesota, moved up to second all-time at South Dakota with the effort.
Faurot, honored as the Men’s Field Peak Performer of the Week, posted a personal best clearance in the pole vault to win the event at the Jim Emmerich Invitational.
A fourth-year junior from Scott City, Kansas, Faurot cleared 17-2.75 (5.25m) on his second attempt, increasing his Summit League lead and moving to 30th nationally in the event.
The Coyotes will resume the indoor track and field season by traveling to Minneapolis, Minnesota, to participate in the two-day Jack Johnson Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
