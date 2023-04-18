LAUREL, Neb. — The Crofton girls and Ponca boys claimed team honors at the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Invitational track and field meet, held Tuesday in Laurel.
The Crofton girls won eight events in edging Ponca 122 to 112. Pender (101) was third, followed by Tri County Northeast (80) and host LCC (43). Randolph scored 18 points on the day.
Jordyn Arens swept the distance races for Crofton, winning the 1600 in 5:30.44 and the 3200 in 12:22.74. Rylie Arens won the 800 (2:37.69) and helped the Warriors to victory in the 3200 relay (10:48.46). Ellie Tramp won the 100 hurdles (16.34) and helped the Warriors to victory in the 400 relay (53.08). Caitlin Guenther won the triple jump (33-2) and ran on the winning 400 relay.
Jacee Anthony and Blair Jordan completed the winning 400 relay for Crofton. Kaylee Mauch, Sophia Wortmann and Elizabeth Wortmann completed the winning 3200 relay. Also for Crofton, Addyson Ostermeyer won the pole vault (9-0).
Julien Buckles was involved in both Ponca wins, claiming the 400 (1:04.82) and anchoring the Indians to victory in the 1600 relay (4:25.25). Abbie Hrouda, Antonia Stevens and Olivia Taylor completed the Ponca foursome.
Pender had two wins, both by Maya Dolliver. She claimed the 100 (13.05) and 200 (27.36).
For Tri County Northeast, Bre Millard won the 300 hurdles (52.69) and Kiya Tornez won the long jump (15-10).
LCC also had two wins, Tali Erwin in the high jump (5-0) and Berniece McCorkindale in the shot put (35-8). Winside’s Aubrey Russell won the discus.
The Ponca boys rolled up eight event wins on the way to a 134.5 to 119 victory over LCC. Crofton (75.5) was third, just ahead of Tri County Northeast (73). Randolph scored 11 points.
For Ponca, Brody Taylor won the 1600 (4:47.48) and 3200 (10:43.69), and anchored the Indians to victory in the 3200 relay (9:22.76). Dalton Lamprecht won the 800 (2:10.36) and ran on winning 1600 (3:48.67) and 3200 relays. Ethan Eifert won the 400 (54.32) and ran on the winning 1600 relay. Jaden Kay and Trystan Bevelhymer ran on both winning relays.
Also for Ponca, Michael Hamilton won the shot put (47-3) and discus (138-1).
Daniel Puppe had a hand in all four LCC victories on the day. Individually, he won the 110- (14.70) and 300-meter (44.53) hurdles, as well as the pole vault (12-0). He also helped lead the Bears to victory in the 400 relay, joined by Shane Benson, Gibson Roberts and Carter Kvols.
Crofton had two wins, Jace Panning in the long jump (19-6) and Jace Foxhoven in the triple jump (39-1).
Pender’s Brody Krusemark won the 100 (10.88) and 200 (22.39). Winside’s Kaden Hunt claime the high jump (6-1).
