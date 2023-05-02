MITCHELL — Yankton claimed eight boys’ and seven girls’ titles in a track and field triangular with Mitchell and O’Gorman on Tuesday at Mitchell’s Joe Quintal Field.
For the Yankton girls, Tierney Faulk earned four top-two finishes, winning the long jump (16-11) and triple jump (35-9) and placing second in both the 100- (16.22) and 300-meter (49.00) hurdle races. Sydnee Serck won the 400 (1:00.43), finished fourth in the 400 (2:22.86) and ran on the Gazelles’ winning 1600 relay (4:13.92) and runner-up 800 relay (1:50.30). Taryn Fitzgerald won the discus (107-1) and placed fourth in the javelin (76-1). Kahlen Peterson won the 1600 (6:19.60), with Addi Muth (6:20.48) second and Ava Johanneson (6:21.12) third.
Also for the Gazelles, Burkley Olson was second in the long jump (15-10 1/2), third in the triple jump (33-9) and ran on the runner-up 800 relay. Alivia Dimmer was third in the 300 hurdles (49.54), fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.65) and ran on the 800 and 1600 relays. Shae Rumsey was third in the 800 (2:21.14) and ran on the 800 and 1600 relays.
Gracie Gutzmann completed the Gazelles’ 1600 relay squad. September Rauch, Alexia Wheeler, Claire Tereshinski and Thea Chance ran on Yankton’s winning medley relay (4:36.91). Tereshinski also joined Muth, Johanneson and Peterson on a runner-up 3200 relay (11:09.07).
Austin Gobel and Rugby Ryken each ran on three winning relays for the Yankton boys, the 400 (44.59), 800 (1:32.86) and 1600 (3:28.14). Cody Oswald and Gavin Swanson each ran on the 400 and 800 relays. Nate Schoenfelder and Dylan Payer joined Gobel and Ryken on the 1600 relay. The Bucks also won the 3200 relay, run by Abe Chance, Sam Larrington, Ethan Brenden and Isaac Petersen in 9:22.24.
Oswald added a title in the 110 hurdles (15.86), with Cale Haselhorst (17.26) third. Matthew Sheldon won the shot put (46-10), with Dominic Antrobus (41-10) fourth. Lance Dannenbring won the pole vault (12-9) and was second in the javelin (128-6). Cooper Grotenhuis won the triple jump (39-7 1/4), with Tucker Gilmore (38-9) second and Jett Lotz (36-11 3/4) third.
Also for Yankton, Oliver Dooley was second in the 1600 (4:52.96), with Larrington (5:12.31) third and Caden Wieman (5:34.88) fourth. Carson Conway was second in the 800 (2:01.88). William Rounds was third in the pole vault (9-6). Schoenfelder was fourth in the 400 (52.23).
Yankton returns to action with two meets on Friday in Sioux Falls, the Howard Wood Dakota Relays and the O’Gorman Invitational. The Dakota Relays meet runs through Saturday.
