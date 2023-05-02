MITCHELL — Yankton claimed eight boys’ and seven girls’ titles in a track and field triangular with Mitchell and O’Gorman on Tuesday at Mitchell’s Joe Quintal Field.

For the Yankton girls, Tierney Faulk earned four top-two finishes, winning the long jump (16-11) and triple jump (35-9) and placing second in both the 100- (16.22) and 300-meter (49.00) hurdle races. Sydnee Serck won the 400 (1:00.43), finished fourth in the 400 (2:22.86) and ran on the Gazelles’ winning 1600 relay (4:13.92) and runner-up 800 relay (1:50.30). Taryn Fitzgerald won the discus (107-1) and placed fourth in the javelin (76-1). Kahlen Peterson won the 1600 (6:19.60), with Addi Muth (6:20.48) second and Ava Johanneson (6:21.12) third.

