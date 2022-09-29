After two straight losses, the 3-2 Yankton Bucks look to get back in the win column as they travel to Brookings to take on the 4-1 Bobcats Friday night at 7 p.m. at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
Yankton is currently third in the South Dakota Prep Media football polls, while Brookings is fourth.
In practice this week, Bucks head coach Brady Muth has challenged his team to get back to what has become a trademark of Brady Muth-coached teams: physicality and nastiness.
“We tell our kids no matter who you’re who you’re playing you’ve got to be more physical,” he said. “The last time out (against Tea Area) we weren’t. That’s been a point of emphasis this week. We’ve got to get back on track with a nasty style of football. It showed up a little bit, but it wasn’t for four full quarters. We’ve got to have that Friday night.”
After Friday’s game, Muth vowed that the coaching staff would fix the execution issues of the team. In the team film session, he was proud of the way the players responded to the constructive criticism from the coaching staff.
“(This team) is a resilient group,” Muth said. “They came to film (sessions), analyzed, and realized what they did wrong and what they need to do better. They had a mindset to come to work on Monday and fix it. It’s been a good week.
“Our job (as coaches) is to point those things out to the kids,” Muth said. “Sometimes that’s not a very fun process for the players and the coaches involved. It’s not fun to tell somebody that they’ve got to fix something or that they weren’t very good at it. These guys expect that. I respect them too much not to tell them this is what you did wrong and how to fix it.”
While Muth acknowledges the areas the Bucks need to be better in on Friday, he wants his team’s top focus to be the most physical and nasty team Friday in Brookings.
“We’ve got to do a better job of taking care of the football,” Muth said. “The football cannot be on the ground at all. Those are glaring (issues) that we need to take care of. We’ve got to be better (in) gaps out as far as our defense is concerned, we got to make sure if (a player is) supposed to be in that gap that you’re there and you’re coming with bad intentions. Again, all those are great. If you’re not physical and you’re not nasty, then it doesn’t matter.”
The Bucks hope to have success against a young Brookings secondary. Bobcats head coach Brady Clark acknowledges his team’s youth but emphasizes the need for his team to communicate defensively to stop Yankton’s skill players.
“With (the Bucks’) experience and skill, the biggest thing (for us defensively is that) we have to communicate,” Clark said. “We have to understand what we are doing on each play as far as our jobs go and understand that to 100% of our ability and execute. A senior receiver has more experience than a sophomore cornerback. That’s where our leadership and our older guys on that side of the ball need to step up and help out as well too.”
Muth praised how Brookings lines up on defense and how the Bobcats execute their game plan effectively.
“They might be inexperienced, but they’re sound in what they do defensively,” Muth said. “We’re going to take what they give us just like every other game. We’ve got a good offensive game plan put together. Coach Huber’s done a very good job studying these guys. I think we’re ready to go but when you get out there Friday night, you’re going to find out.”
Offensively, Brookings is known for running the football. Still, Clark admits that the Bobcats are looking to become more multiple on offense. Muth praised the job Clark has done during his tenure at Brookings.
“(With) what Coach Clark is doing up there with that program, he’s doing it the right way,” Muth said. “They’re building a team that’s based on playing good defense and running the football. The fact that they’re trying to open things up and working more towards that that style of offense for the rest of the state is kind of scary.”
Yankton looks to stop Brookings’ running attack Friday night.
Yankton (3-2) at Brookings (4-1)
7 p.m., Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
SERIES (since 1981): Yankton leads 26-13. Brookings has won five straight meetings
LAST MEETING: Brookings scored a 35-20 victory over Yankton in the 2021 season.
LAST TIME OUT: Yankton saw Pioneer Day spoiled by Tea Area with a 38-28 setback. Brookings rolled past Douglas 40-6.
NEXT UP: Yankton travels to Sioux Falls for the first meeting with Roosevelt since 2018. Brookings travels to Aberdeen Central.
