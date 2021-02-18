VIBORG — Tisyn Spader and Sam Aslesen both scored 21 points as third-ranked Howard defeated second-ranked Viborg-Hurley 63-52 in a Class B boys’ basketball showdown Thursday night in Viborg.
Howard, now 17-2, led 42-39 after three quarters.
For Viborg-Hurley (14-4), Gradee Sherman had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Hayden Gilbert had 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals, and Carter Gust tallied eight points and three rebounds.
Viborg-Hurley returns to action Feb. 26 against Madison in Hurley.
HOWARD (17-2) 13 15 14 21 — 63
VIBORG-HURLEY (14-4) 12 17 10 13 — 52
Dakota Valley 68, SC East 60
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Isaac Bruns’ 23 points and six rebounds helped Dakota Valley beat Sioux City East 68-60 in a boys’ basketball game Thursday night in Sioux City, Iowa.
In the contest, Paul Bruns went over 2,000 points for his career. He finished with 21 points, 20 rebounds and five assists for Dakota Valley (16-2) in the contest.
Also for the victorious Panthers, Alex Zephier had 16 points and eight rebounds.
DAKOTA VALLEY (16-2) 18 19 10 21 — 68
SIOUX CITY EAST 16 18 10 16 — 60
Vermillion 65, Flandreau 49
FLANDREAU — Jakob Dobney and Connor Saunders combined for 43 points as top-ranked Vermillion beat Flandreau 65-49 in boys’ basketball action Thursday night in Flandreau.
Dobney had 22 points, Saunders scored 21 and Dillon Gestring added 10 points for Vermillion (19-0), which can close out a perfect regular season next Monday at home against Canton.
Flandreau (12-6) got 25 points and 10 rebounds from Tash Lunday, and 11 points and five rebounds from Chase LeBrun.
Canistota 55, Irene-Wakonda 40
IRENE — Chase Merrill’s 19 points helped Canistota upend Irene-Wakonda 55-40 on Thursday night in Irene.
Tyce Ortman added 13 points and Isaiah Robertson scored seven points for Canistota (15-2).
Irene-Wakonda (4-14) got 15 points and 11 rebounds from Conner Libby, and seven points from Miles Pollman.
Irene-Wakonda will host Bon Homme next Monday in Irene.
CANISTOTA (15-2) 18 12 17 8 — 55
IRENE-WAKONDA (4-14) 5 15 5 15 — 40
Burke 71, Wagner 58
WAGNER— The Burke Cougars were on the prowl with a 71-58 win over the Wagner Red Raiders on Thursday in Wagner.
Bryce Frank led the Cougars (13-3) with 22 points. Ben Witt came in with 20 points and one steal. The Cougars leading rebounder was senior Johnny Rozenboom with six rebounds.
Wagner’s Nolan Carda scored 25 points for the Red Raiders (9-9). Senior Guard, Alex Cournoyer led the team with nine total rebounds.
Burke will travel to Alcester-Hudson today (Friday). Wagner will travel to Platte-Geddes today (Friday).
BURKE (13-3) 12 20 21 18 — 71
WAGNER (9-9) 12 15 20 11 — 58
MVP 75, Parkston 54
PARKSTON — Kolby Kayser’s 22 points, on six three-pointers, helped Mount Vernon-Plankinton upend Parkston 75-54 on Thursday night in Parkston.
Reed Rus added 12 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for MVP, while Nathan Hohn had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Rylee Deinert had 10 points.
For Parkston, Will Jodozi had 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Sam Benson scored nine points, and Kaleb Weber had seven points and four rebounds.
MOUNT VERN.-PLANK. 21 24 14 16 — 75
PARKSTON 12 15 11 16 — 54
Madison 61, Beresford 33
MADISON — The Madison Bulldogs built up an eight point lead by halftime over the Beresford Watchdogs leading to a 61-33 victory on Thursday in Madison.
Forward Connor Hively took on 19 points for Madison (10-7) with two assists.Senior, Carter Bergheim scored 14 points with two assists as well.
For the Watchdogs (5-12), Tate VanOtterloo scored 11 points. Junior Center, Ashton Tjaden also finished the game with two steals.
Beresford will be traveling to Tri-Valley today (Friday). Madison will be hosting Dakota Valley today (Friday).
BERESFORD (5-12) 9 10 10 4 — 33
MADISON (10-7) 14 18 24 5 — 61
O’ Gorman 65, Washington 62
SIOUX FALLS— The O’Gorman Knights beat out the previously-undefeated Washington Warrriors 65-62 in a battle on Thursday in Sioux Falls.
Senior Tahj Two Bulls led Washington (13-1) with 23 points. Mikele Kambalo came in close behind with 18 points.
For the Knights (11-6), senior Eddie Meylor led with 24 points. Kade Moffit added 12 points.
Sioux Falls Washington will host Mitchell on Tuesday. O’Gorman will host Sioux Falls Lincoln on Tuesday.
