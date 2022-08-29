Panthers Second In Class A Poll
Dakota Valley's Addison Kleis attacks the ball during the Panthers' volleyball match against Yankton, Thursday at the YHS Gym. Dakota Valley remained second in the Class A poll as the South Dakota Media Poll was announced on Monday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

O’Gorman, Sioux Falls Christian and Warner each received all 14 first-place votes in their respective classes to lead the South Dakota Media Volleyball poll, announced Monday.

O’Gorman went 2-0 to start the Class AA season. Yankton travels to third-ranked Harrisburg (5-0) on Tuesday.

