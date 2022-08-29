O’Gorman, Sioux Falls Christian and Warner each received all 14 first-place votes in their respective classes to lead the South Dakota Media Volleyball poll, announced Monday.
O’Gorman went 2-0 to start the Class AA season. Yankton travels to third-ranked Harrisburg (5-0) on Tuesday.
Sioux Falls Christian started 5-0 to hold its Class A ranking. Dakota Valley, with a win over Yankton, is second. Wagner (4-1) remained in third. Platte-Geddes received votes.
In Class B, Warner (5-0) won the Parkston Early Bird Classic to hold the top spot.
Due to the Labor Day holiday, next week’s poll will be released on Sept. 6.
