BASKETBALL
FRIDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Aberdeen Christian 61, Wilmot 34
Burke 56, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 46
Chamberlain 49, Mobridge-Pollock 47
Corsica/Stickney 54, Menno 33
DeSmet 93, Colman-Egan 32
Elkton-Lake Benton 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 36
Hanson 52, Bridgewater-Emery 51
Harrisburg 73, Marshall, Minn. 59
Hay Springs, Neb. 57, Edgemont 30
Highmore-Harrold 64, Iroquois/Doland 36
Howard 49, Ethan 46
Huron 55, Brookings 53
Ipswich 41, Herreid/Selby Area 30
Lakota Tech 68, Hot Springs 53
Langford 61, Northwestern 54
Platte-Geddes 62, Colome 44
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 55, Pierre 49
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 64, Sioux Falls Washington 43
St. Thomas More 48, Rapid City Christian 39
Watertown 66, Douglas 54
Waubay/Summit 69, Warner 41
Winner 60, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51
Wolsey-Wessington 57, Kimball/White Lake 32
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Consolation Semifinal
Crow Creek 64, Tiospaye Topa 33
Omaha Nation, Neb. 89, Takini 25
Semifinal
Tiospa Zina Tribal 98, Flandreau Indian 36
POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS
Kadoka Area vs. Bison, ppd.
FRIDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Aberdeen Christian 51, Wilmot 33
Aberdeen Roncalli 53, Sisseton 51
Bowman County, N.D. 67, Lemmon 48
Chamberlain 55, Mobridge-Pollock 52
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 51, McLaughlin 33
Custer 48, Hill City 47
Edgemont 51, Hay Springs, Neb. 14
Faith 50, Newell 37
Florence/Henry 66, Great Plains Lutheran 38
Freeman 46, Bon Homme 45
Hamlin 53, Webster 14
Hanson 57, Bridgewater-Emery 42
Highmore-Harrold 62, Iroquois/Doland 35
Howard 43, Ethan 42
Milbank 55, Redfield 38
Mitchell 55, Sioux Falls Lincoln 33
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42, Winner 35
Northwestern 52, Langford 48
Platte-Geddes 61, Colome 23
Rapid City Stevens 51, Rapid City Central 40
Red Cloud 88, Lead-Deadwood 27
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 75, Pierre 54
Tea Area 55, Madison 40
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 45, Burke 20
Warner 53, Waubay/Summit 25
Big East Conference
Consolation Semifinal
Chester 69, Baltic 64
McCook Central/Montrose 55, Parker 40
Semifinal
Flandreau 60, Beresford 16
Garretson 52, Sioux Valley 44
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Consolation Semifinal
Marty Indian 75, Flandreau Indian 32
Tiospaye Topa 64, Takini 40
Semifinal
Crow Creek 65, Omaha Nation, Neb. 42
Lower Brule 71, Tiospa Zina Tribal 38
POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS
Kadoka Area vs. Bison, ppd.
FRIDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Auburn 66, Superior 19
Bayard 58, South Platte 19
Boone Central 71, Battle Creek 53
Bridgeport 57, Hershey 30
Centennial 53, Thayer Central 37
Chadron 64, Sidney 56
Elm Creek 51, Overton 42
Fremont 58, Norfolk 54
Gordon/Rushville 54, Mitchell 47
Grand Island 46, Lincoln Northeast 44, OT
Gretna 56, Omaha Central 50
Hay Springs 57, Edgemont, S.D. 30
Kearney 66, Lincoln High 56
Lincoln Pius X 55, Columbus 31
Lincoln Southwest 63, Lincoln North Star 58
Millard South 50, Millard West 32
Norfolk Catholic 70, Humphrey St. Francis 33
Omaha Bryan 59, Papillion-LaVista 53
Omaha Burke 63, Bellevue East 59
Omaha North 60, Omaha Benson 47
Omaha Roncalli 42, Omaha Gross Catholic 39
Omaha Skutt Catholic 68, Hastings 41
Omaha Westside 58, Papillion-LaVista South 53
Shelton 54, Blue Hill 26
Silver Lake 59, Lawrence-Nelson 43
Sutherland 46, Kimball 34
Centennial Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Hastings St. Cecilia 58, Grand Island Central Catholic 42
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Consolation Semifinal
Omaha Nation 89, Takini, S.D. 25
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Championship
Bennington 48, Waverly 37
NCC Conference Tournament
Consolation
Arlington 51, Syracuse 33
Conestoga 59, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 40
Yutan 69, Raymond Central 54
Semifinal
Ashland-Greenwood 63, Louisville 21
Fort Calhoun 69, Douglas County West 60
RPAC Conference Tournament
East Division
Consolation
Arapahoe 58, Southern Valley 47
Cambridge 63, Southwest 34
West Division
Consolation
Maywood-Hayes Center 50, Wallace 40
Paxton 40, Maxwell 28
Southwest Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Minden 61, Ainsworth 58
Ogallala 73, McCook 71
FRIDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Battle Creek 41, Boone Central 30
Bayard 33, South Platte 26
Bellevue East 72, Omaha Burke 20
Bridgeport 64, Hershey 58
Burwell 54, Arcadia-Loup City 28
Chadron 60, Sidney 58
Crawford 63, Morrill 32
Edgemont, S.D. 51, Hay Springs 14
Franklin 42, Wilcox-Hildreth 32
Fremont 62, Norfolk 36
Garden County 62, Creek Valley 36
Gering 48, Alliance 29
Gordon/Rushville 42, Mitchell 41
Johnson-Brock 48, Southern 42, OT
Lincoln Northeast 72, Grand Island 22
Lincoln Pius X 63, Columbus 31
Lincoln Southwest 71, Lincoln North Star 28
Milford 43, Wilber-Clatonia 21
Omaha Benson 65, Omaha North 17
Omaha Central 59, Gretna 40
Omaha Roncalli 42, Omaha Gross Catholic 39
Omaha Skutt Catholic 41, Hastings 18
Overton 63, Elm Creek 33
Papillion-LaVista South 45, Omaha Westside 28
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Bryan, forfeit
Ravenna 49, Centura 28
Shelton 54, Blue Hill 26
Silver Lake 56, Lawrence-Nelson 16
Sterling 50, Lewiston 40
Superior 48, Auburn 47
Sutherland 46, Kimball 35
Thayer Central 36, Centennial 23
Crossroads Conference Tournament
Championship
Cross County 42, Exeter/Milligan 28
Third Place
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Meridian 36
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Semifinal
Crow Creek, S.D. 65, Omaha Nation 42
East Husker Conference Tournament
Clarkson/Leigh 52, Twin River 17
Howells/Dodge 37, Stanton 31
Oakland-Craig 61, Tekamah-Herman 21
Pender 78, Madison 32
Wisner-Pilger 46, West Point-Beemer 21
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Championship
Elkhorn North 54, Norris 37
MNAC Conference Tournament
Consolation
Cody-Kilgore 47, Brady 40
Sandhills Valley 47, Hyannis 38
Twin Loup 56, Arthur County 47
Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Grand Island Northwest 56, Seward 30
York 33, Aurora 20
Southwest Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Broken Bow 51, Ainsworth 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.