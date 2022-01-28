BASKETBALL

FRIDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Aberdeen Christian 61, Wilmot 34

Burke 56, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 46

Chamberlain 49, Mobridge-Pollock 47

Corsica/Stickney 54, Menno 33

DeSmet 93, Colman-Egan 32

Elkton-Lake Benton 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 36

Hanson 52, Bridgewater-Emery 51

Harrisburg 73, Marshall, Minn. 59

Hay Springs, Neb. 57, Edgemont 30

Highmore-Harrold 64, Iroquois/Doland 36

Howard 49, Ethan 46

Huron 55, Brookings 53

Ipswich 41, Herreid/Selby Area 30

Lakota Tech 68, Hot Springs 53

Langford 61, Northwestern 54

Platte-Geddes 62, Colome 44

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 55, Pierre 49

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 64, Sioux Falls Washington 43

St. Thomas More 48, Rapid City Christian 39

Watertown 66, Douglas 54

Waubay/Summit 69, Warner 41

Winner 60, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51

Wolsey-Wessington 57, Kimball/White Lake 32

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Consolation Semifinal

Crow Creek 64, Tiospaye Topa 33

Omaha Nation, Neb. 89, Takini 25

Semifinal

Tiospa Zina Tribal 98, Flandreau Indian 36

POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS

Kadoka Area vs. Bison, ppd.

FRIDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Aberdeen Christian 51, Wilmot 33

Aberdeen Roncalli 53, Sisseton 51

Bowman County, N.D. 67, Lemmon 48

Chamberlain 55, Mobridge-Pollock 52

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 51, McLaughlin 33

Custer 48, Hill City 47

Edgemont 51, Hay Springs, Neb. 14

Faith 50, Newell 37

Florence/Henry 66, Great Plains Lutheran 38

Freeman 46, Bon Homme 45

Hamlin 53, Webster 14

Hanson 57, Bridgewater-Emery 42

Highmore-Harrold 62, Iroquois/Doland 35

Howard 43, Ethan 42

Milbank 55, Redfield 38

Mitchell 55, Sioux Falls Lincoln 33

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42, Winner 35

Northwestern 52, Langford 48

Platte-Geddes 61, Colome 23

Rapid City Stevens 51, Rapid City Central 40

Red Cloud 88, Lead-Deadwood 27

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 75, Pierre 54

Tea Area 55, Madison 40

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 45, Burke 20

Warner 53, Waubay/Summit 25

Big East Conference

Consolation Semifinal

Chester 69, Baltic 64

McCook Central/Montrose 55, Parker 40

Semifinal

Flandreau 60, Beresford 16

Garretson 52, Sioux Valley 44

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Consolation Semifinal

Marty Indian 75, Flandreau Indian 32

Tiospaye Topa 64, Takini 40

Semifinal

Crow Creek 65, Omaha Nation, Neb. 42

Lower Brule 71, Tiospa Zina Tribal 38

POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS

Kadoka Area vs. Bison, ppd.

FRIDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Auburn 66, Superior 19

Bayard 58, South Platte 19

Boone Central 71, Battle Creek 53

Bridgeport 57, Hershey 30

Centennial 53, Thayer Central 37

Chadron 64, Sidney 56

Elm Creek 51, Overton 42

Fremont 58, Norfolk 54

Gordon/Rushville 54, Mitchell 47

Grand Island 46, Lincoln Northeast 44, OT

Gretna 56, Omaha Central 50

Hay Springs 57, Edgemont, S.D. 30

Kearney 66, Lincoln High 56

Lincoln Pius X 55, Columbus 31

Lincoln Southwest 63, Lincoln North Star 58

Millard South 50, Millard West 32

Norfolk Catholic 70, Humphrey St. Francis 33

Omaha Bryan 59, Papillion-LaVista 53

Omaha Burke 63, Bellevue East 59

Omaha North 60, Omaha Benson 47

Omaha Roncalli 42, Omaha Gross Catholic 39

Omaha Skutt Catholic 68, Hastings 41

Omaha Westside 58, Papillion-LaVista South 53

Shelton 54, Blue Hill 26

Silver Lake 59, Lawrence-Nelson 43

Sutherland 46, Kimball 34

Centennial Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Hastings St. Cecilia 58, Grand Island Central Catholic 42

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Consolation Semifinal

Omaha Nation 89, Takini, S.D. 25

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Championship

Bennington 48, Waverly 37

NCC Conference Tournament

Consolation

Arlington 51, Syracuse 33

Conestoga 59, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 40

Yutan 69, Raymond Central 54

Semifinal

Ashland-Greenwood 63, Louisville 21

Fort Calhoun 69, Douglas County West 60

RPAC Conference Tournament

East Division

Consolation

Arapahoe 58, Southern Valley 47

Cambridge 63, Southwest 34

West Division

Consolation

Maywood-Hayes Center 50, Wallace 40

Paxton 40, Maxwell 28

Southwest Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Minden 61, Ainsworth 58

Ogallala 73, McCook 71

FRIDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

Battle Creek 41, Boone Central 30

Bayard 33, South Platte 26

Bellevue East 72, Omaha Burke 20

Bridgeport 64, Hershey 58

Burwell 54, Arcadia-Loup City 28

Chadron 60, Sidney 58

Crawford 63, Morrill 32

Edgemont, S.D. 51, Hay Springs 14

Franklin 42, Wilcox-Hildreth 32

Fremont 62, Norfolk 36

Garden County 62, Creek Valley 36

Gering 48, Alliance 29

Gordon/Rushville 42, Mitchell 41

Johnson-Brock 48, Southern 42, OT

Lincoln Northeast 72, Grand Island 22

Lincoln Pius X 63, Columbus 31

Lincoln Southwest 71, Lincoln North Star 28

Milford 43, Wilber-Clatonia 21

Omaha Benson 65, Omaha North 17

Omaha Central 59, Gretna 40

Omaha Roncalli 42, Omaha Gross Catholic 39

Omaha Skutt Catholic 41, Hastings 18

Overton 63, Elm Creek 33

Papillion-LaVista South 45, Omaha Westside 28

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Bryan, forfeit

Ravenna 49, Centura 28

Shelton 54, Blue Hill 26

Silver Lake 56, Lawrence-Nelson 16

Sterling 50, Lewiston 40

Superior 48, Auburn 47

Sutherland 46, Kimball 35

Thayer Central 36, Centennial 23

Crossroads Conference Tournament

Championship

Cross County 42, Exeter/Milligan 28

Third Place

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Meridian 36

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Semifinal

Crow Creek, S.D. 65, Omaha Nation 42

East Husker Conference Tournament

Clarkson/Leigh 52, Twin River 17

Howells/Dodge 37, Stanton 31

Oakland-Craig 61, Tekamah-Herman 21

Pender 78, Madison 32

Wisner-Pilger 46, West Point-Beemer 21

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Championship

Elkhorn North 54, Norris 37

MNAC Conference Tournament

Consolation

Cody-Kilgore 47, Brady 40

Sandhills Valley 47, Hyannis 38

Twin Loup 56, Arthur County 47

Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Grand Island Northwest 56, Seward 30

York 33, Aurora 20

Southwest Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Broken Bow 51, Ainsworth 28

